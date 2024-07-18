Shraddha Kapoor devours ‘ghar ka khaana’ after two weeks; quips ‘Woh Stree hai, uska khud ka time zone hai’

Shraddha Kapoor is currently keeping busy as she gears up for the release of her highly-awaited Stree 2. Amar Kaushik’s directorial is back starring the actress along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in the key roles. Meanwhile, after a long time, the actress devoured ‘ghar ka khaana’ and shared a glimpse of the same on her social media.

Shraddha Kapoor relishes home-made food after two weeks

A while back, Shraddha Kapoor dropped a picture of her meal as she relished homemade food. In the photo posted, the actress was seen enjoying her daal rice, and vegetables along with pickles, making it for a perfect dinnertime.

Expressing her happiness over the same, she captioned the post, "2 hafte baad ghar ka khaana (face holding back tears and a red-heart emoji)️ kitna miss kiya ye samjhaau ki chup chaap khaau ???"

Take a look

Fans' reaction to the post

Not to keep her fans intrigued, the Stree 2 actress pinned a comment stating, "Woh Stree hai, uska khud ka time zone hai" while her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor quipped, "With 393932 different achhars (followed by laughter emojis) missed it ha."

In addition to this, several fans thronged the actress’ comments section and being her usual self, Shraddha also replied to most of them.

A fan asked, "Khana tasty tha kya??" and actress replied, "Duniya ka sabse tastya khaana har ghar kha khaana hota hai" and another fan asked, "Itni raat ko khana kha rahe ho?" and she clarified, "Post late hai. Photo sham ki hai" while a third fan queried, "Shraddha aap abhi rak jag rahi ho?" and actress replied, "Abhi sone ja rahi hoon kal trailer launch hai ok bye good night"

Furthermore, another fan wrote, "Stree-ing" and actress quipped, "Stree ing and jet lagging", whereas one another fan remarked, "Soyi nhi abhi tak" and she replied, "Neend ka time zone alag hai abhi"

About Stree 2

The posters and teasers of the highly-awaited Stree 2 have already kept fans intrigued with the horror-comedy. Infusing more excitement amongst fans, the trailer of the film will be released on July 18.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 marks the fifth movie in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. In addition to the core cast, the horror film features guest appearances by Varun Dhawan as Bhediya and Tamannaah Bhatia in a musical number.

