Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone sheds lights on misconceptions about diet; spills beans on her eating habits

Deepika Padukone is currently in the happiest phase of her life. She is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh. On various occasions, the actress keeps sharing life updates about the blissful phase of her pregnancy. From her yoga sessions to stunning posts flaunting a baby bump, fans are often delighted to see the actress’ posts. Now recently, the actress dropped another post giving a peek into her dietary rules.

Deepika Padukone talks about misconceptions about diet

Today, on July 17, a while back, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone dropped a post on her Instagram handle to offer an insight into her daily diet regime. The actress posted a collage of desserts and snacks reflecting on her ‘diet’.

The actress penned a long note with the post that began by expressing, "Surprised to see this on my feed? Well, I eat! And I eat well! Ask anyone who knows me. So don’t believe anything else you might hear or read. The trick? Balance, Consistency and Listening to YOUR Body."

She further continued by explaining, "There seems to be a lot of misunderstanding around the word ‘Diet’. We often believe that ‘Diet’ means to starve, to eat less and to eat all of the things we detest. What ‘Diet’ really means is the total of all the food and drink consumed by an individual. The word actually comes from the Greek word “diaita,” which means “way of life.”"

Advertisement

Take a look

Deepika Padukone on her dietary regimen

Further shedding light on her choice of dietary regime, the actress highlighted the importance of a "Balanced diet". She articulated her belief stating, "I’ve always, for as long as I can remember, followed a ‘Balanced Diet’. And it is for me ‘a way of life’. I’ve never followed a diet that I cannot be consistent with or one that is a fad."

In conclusion, the actress admitted to having desserts and snacks without making it a regular habit.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the most special news of their lives, about the arrival of their first child in February earlier this year. The actress is likely to give birth in September.

On the work front, the soon-to-be parents will be sharing the screen space in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film is poised to hit the theatres later this year on Diwali.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 9 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Harshaali’s hilarious bloopers from Kabir Khan’s directorial make fans demand its re-release