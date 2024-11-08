Shraddha Kapoor gushes over her ABCD 2 song Bezubaan Phir Se Reprise, thanks Sachin-Jigar; ‘Kitna sundar gaana gawaya aap dono ne mujhse'

Shraddha Kapoor has already proven her acting prowess by starring in blockbuster hits like Aashiqui 2 and the Stree franchise. But did you know she also explored her singing talent in the movie ABCD 2? Well, currently, she is obsessed with the song Bezubaan Phir Se Reprise, which she sang along with Neel Sharma. In her recent post, she also thanked music composer duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya for creating the masterpiece.

A while ago, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and dropped a screengrab that showcased she has been listening to her song, Bezubaan Phir Se Reprise, from the 2015 dance film ABDC 2. In the image she dropped, she thanked composers Sachin and Jigar for making her sing the song. She wrote, “@sachinjigar kitna sundar gaana gawaya aap dono ne mujhse.”

Take a look:

Apart from having a knack for good movies, Shakti Kapoor’s daughter Shraddha is also into music. She spends most of her leisure time listening to good songs. A couple of days ago, she heaped praise on singer-composer Vishal Mishra for singing the track Khoobsurat from her movie Stree 2.

In her appreciation post for him, she penned, “Aapki Khoobsurat avaaz ka raaz bataiye.” The actress also took to the comments section of a video posted on Vishal’s profile and stated, “Khoobsurati toh aapki aavaaz mein hai!!!”

Earlier this year, the Half Girlfriend actress was seen in her only movie of 2024, Stree 2. During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the young star stated that she has the clarity that she only wants to be part of films that really excite her and also the audience. Hence, she is selective about the films she does.

Shraddha also stated, “The audience also has a certain expectation of the kind of films that I do and should be doing and the kind of characters I am playing. Jab tak woh feeling nahi aati na ki iss film ka hissa banna hai aur yeh character play karna hai (till I don't get the feeling of being part of a movie or playing a character), till then, I am ok to wait for the absolute right film and right character to come my way.”

Would you like Shraddha Kapoor to sing more often?

