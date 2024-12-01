Shraddha Kapoor's cute moment with furry friend Small has Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai connection

Shraddha Kapoor, who is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, often grabs headlines for her off-screen persona, all thanks to Instagram. She is a foodie, animal lover, and big-time Bollywood fan. Her goofiness and wicked sense of humor make her fans admire the actress the most. Recently, Shraddha had a cute moment with her furry friend Small before leaving for Delhi. It has Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai connection.

A few hours ago, Shraddha Kapoor shared a clip of Small in which her pet puppy can be seen pulling her outfit. The adorable pup is trying its best to stop the actress from leaving for Delhi. The puppy has Shraddha's yellow kurta in its mouth.

Referring to the famous dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shraddha borrowed the lines for her post that read, "Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao." She added an emotional face emoji at the end.

Shraddha picked Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's song, Ladki Badi Anjani Hai, to accompany her clip, which can be heard in the background. For the uninitiated, child actor Parzaan Dastur delivers this line in a scene when Kajol's character Anjali initially leaves with her fiance, Aman (Salman Khan).

Take a look at the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Going by her other Instagram story, Shraddha Kapoor will soon attend a musical event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. After jetting off from Mumbai, Shraddha dropped a picture of herself from the flight on Instagram. The picture in the discussion features a page of the book she is reading on her way. We can also see the beautiful backdrop of the blue sky from the window.

Check the screenshots of the Instagram stories below:

Shraddha Kapoor, who has two dogs, Shlyoh and Small, often shares pictures and videos with her furry friends on Instagram. Shraddha recently shared a video of herself spending time with both pets on the platform. "Kya isse pyaara ishq kaheen hai?" her caption read.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 in August this year. Also starring Rajkummar Rao, the horror comedy emerged as an all-time blockbuster during its release.

It also featured Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar appeared in a brief cameo and Tamannaah Bhatia made a special appearance in the movie

