Stree 2: Tamannaah Bhatia answers if her song Aaj Ki Raat contributed to film's success; 'I find it really awkward to admit it'

Stree 2 emerged as an all-time blockbuster at the box office during its release in theaters. Aaj Ki Raat turned out to be a hit song from the soundtrack album of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer. Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, the song trended on social media, with many netizens performing the hookstep of the actress. Months after the record-breaking success of Stree 2, Tamannaah recently admitted that she feels 'awkward' that her song Aaj Ki Raat contributed to the film's success.

In a new interview with NDTV, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up on whether Aaj Ki Raat had any role to play in Stree 2's success or not. "I think it did. I find it really awkward to admit it," she said.

When asked if her song, Aaj Ki Raat, deserves credit for the revenue of the blockbuster film, Tamannaah shared that she doesn't need it as the song received so much love and admiration. The actress quipped by saying that producer Dinesh Vijan will have to send her a "paycheck" from the earnings of the film.

Tamannaah Bhatia further got candid about the success of Aaj Ki Raat by saying that she kept her character in mind while performing the track, and this is why it came across quite differently. The Stree 2 actress emphasized that she didn't just look at the glamor quotient but also focused on her gaze on the song.

Crooned by Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar, Aaj Ki Raat also featured Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Tamannaah Bhatia made a special appearance in Stree 2. She was cast as Tripathi's love interest in the film.

Stree 2 hit the screens on August 15, 2024. It clashed with John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein at the box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy is a sequel to Stree (2018). Stree 3, the third part of the Stree franchise, is yet to be announced. However, Shraddha Kapoor earlier revealed that director Amar Kaushik has a story for it.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia's Sikandar Ka Muqaddar premiered on Netflix on November 29. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the heist thriller also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Avinash Tiwary.

