Top 25 Biggest Bollywood Grossers Of All Time In Hindi In India: Stree 2, Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal and more

Pinkvilla presents Top 25 biggest Bollywood net grossers of all time at the Hindi box office. Check out the full list!

Shraddha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor
After curating the list of the Top 25 best openers, the best first weekends and the best first week in Hindi, here we are back with the Top 25 biggest Bollywood net grossers of all time in Hindi in India. 

As the title suggests, the list didn't include Pan-India releases like Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and others. In the mentioned list, Stree 2 has topped the charts with a Rs 585 crore net collection in Hindi. Behind Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy, it's Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which secured the second spot with a Hindi net collection of Rs 555 crore. Sunny Deol and Ranbir Kapoor also made to the top 5 with Gadar 2 and Animal respectively. 

Interestingly, there is a massive gap between the fifth spot (Animal) and the sixth spot (Dangal) since no movie settled in the range of Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore net. Once again, Salman Khan holds the record of delivering the most (5) number of biggest grossers in Hindi. Check out the full list!

Top 25 Biggest Grossers Of All Time ft. Bollywood Movies in Hindi in India

Year Movie Hindi Net Collections
2024 Stree 2 Rs 585 crore (exp)
2023 Jawan Rs 555 crore
2023 Gadar 2 Rs 515 crore
2023 Pathaan Rs 512 crore
2023 Animal Rs 500 crore
2016 Dangal Rs 374.50 crore
2017 Tiger Zinda Hai  Rs 339 crore
2014 PK Rs 337.75 crore
2018 Sanju Rs 334.50 crore
2015 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 315.50 crore
2016 Sultan Rs 300.75 crore
2019 War  Rs 292.75 crore
2018 Padmaavat Rs 282.25 crore
2019 Kabir Singh Rs 276.25 crore
2020 Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Rs 269.75 crore
2013 Dhoom 3 Rs 260.50 crore
2023 Tiger 3 Rs 260.25 crore
2022 The Kashmir Files Rs 247 crore
2019 URI: The Surgical Strike Rs 244 crore
2018 Simmba Rs 239.75 crore
2022 Drishyam 2 Rs 233 crore
2022 Brahmastra Part One: Shiva    Rs 230.25 crore
2023 The Kerala Story Rs 220.75 crore
2014 Kick Rs 211.50 crore
2013 Chennai Express Rs 207.75 crore

All eyes are on Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 now, whether they will be able to make it to this list! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

