Top 25 Biggest Bollywood Grossers Of All Time In Hindi In India: Stree 2, Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal and more
Pinkvilla presents Top 25 biggest Bollywood net grossers of all time at the Hindi box office. Check out the full list!
After curating the list of the Top 25 best openers, the best first weekends and the best first week in Hindi, here we are back with the Top 25 biggest Bollywood net grossers of all time in Hindi in India.
As the title suggests, the list didn't include Pan-India releases like Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and others. In the mentioned list, Stree 2 has topped the charts with a Rs 585 crore net collection in Hindi. Behind Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy, it's Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which secured the second spot with a Hindi net collection of Rs 555 crore. Sunny Deol and Ranbir Kapoor also made to the top 5 with Gadar 2 and Animal respectively.
Interestingly, there is a massive gap between the fifth spot (Animal) and the sixth spot (Dangal) since no movie settled in the range of Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore net. Once again, Salman Khan holds the record of delivering the most (5) number of biggest grossers in Hindi. Check out the full list!
Top 25 Biggest Grossers Of All Time ft. Bollywood Movies in Hindi in India
|Year
|Movie
|Hindi Net Collections
|2024
|Stree 2
|Rs 585 crore (exp)
|2023
|Jawan
|Rs 555 crore
|2023
|Gadar 2
|Rs 515 crore
|2023
|Pathaan
|Rs 512 crore
|2023
|Animal
|Rs 500 crore
|2016
|Dangal
|Rs 374.50 crore
|2017
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Rs 339 crore
|2014
|PK
|Rs 337.75 crore
|2018
|Sanju
|Rs 334.50 crore
|2015
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Rs 315.50 crore
|2016
|Sultan
|Rs 300.75 crore
|2019
|War
|Rs 292.75 crore
|2018
|Padmaavat
|Rs 282.25 crore
|2019
|Kabir Singh
|Rs 276.25 crore
|2020
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|Rs 269.75 crore
|2013
|Dhoom 3
|Rs 260.50 crore
|2023
|Tiger 3
|Rs 260.25 crore
|2022
|The Kashmir Files
|Rs 247 crore
|2019
|URI: The Surgical Strike
|Rs 244 crore
|2018
|Simmba
|Rs 239.75 crore
|2022
|Drishyam 2
|Rs 233 crore
|2022
|Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
|Rs 230.25 crore
|2023
|The Kerala Story
|Rs 220.75 crore
|2014
|Kick
|Rs 211.50 crore
|2013
|Chennai Express
|Rs 207.75 crore
All eyes are on Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 now, whether they will be able to make it to this list! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
