Top 25 Biggest Bollywood Grossers Of All Time In Hindi In India: Stree 2, Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal and more

After curating the list of the Top 25 best openers, the best first weekends and the best first week in Hindi, here we are back with the Top 25 biggest Bollywood net grossers of all time in Hindi in India.

As the title suggests, the list didn't include Pan-India releases like Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and others. In the mentioned list, Stree 2 has topped the charts with a Rs 585 crore net collection in Hindi. Behind Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy, it's Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which secured the second spot with a Hindi net collection of Rs 555 crore. Sunny Deol and Ranbir Kapoor also made to the top 5 with Gadar 2 and Animal respectively.

Interestingly, there is a massive gap between the fifth spot (Animal) and the sixth spot (Dangal) since no movie settled in the range of Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore net. Once again, Salman Khan holds the record of delivering the most (5) number of biggest grossers in Hindi. Check out the full list!

Top 25 Biggest Grossers Of All Time ft. Bollywood Movies in Hindi in India

Year Movie Hindi Net Collections 2024 Stree 2 Rs 585 crore (exp) 2023 Jawan Rs 555 crore 2023 Gadar 2 Rs 515 crore 2023 Pathaan Rs 512 crore 2023 Animal Rs 500 crore 2016 Dangal Rs 374.50 crore 2017 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 339 crore 2014 PK Rs 337.75 crore 2018 Sanju Rs 334.50 crore 2015 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 315.50 crore 2016 Sultan Rs 300.75 crore 2019 War Rs 292.75 crore 2018 Padmaavat Rs 282.25 crore 2019 Kabir Singh Rs 276.25 crore 2020 Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Rs 269.75 crore 2013 Dhoom 3 Rs 260.50 crore 2023 Tiger 3 Rs 260.25 crore 2022 The Kashmir Files Rs 247 crore 2019 URI: The Surgical Strike Rs 244 crore 2018 Simmba Rs 239.75 crore 2022 Drishyam 2 Rs 233 crore 2022 Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Rs 230.25 crore 2023 The Kerala Story Rs 220.75 crore 2014 Kick Rs 211.50 crore 2013 Chennai Express Rs 207.75 crore

All eyes are on Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 now, whether they will be able to make it to this list! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

