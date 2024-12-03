Janhvi Kapoor's new PIC proves that boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya never leaves her sight; Varun Dhawan looks dapper as usual

Janhvi Kapoor is often seen painting the town red with her unabashed mushy gestures towards her beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Yet again, a photo of the actress with Varun Dhawan has gone viral on the internet as she wore a customized t-shirt with Shikhar’s name and photos on it.

A picture was posted on the Instagram handle of a luxury hotel in Nashik. In the photo, we can see Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan posing with the hotel staff. A part of the caption accompanying the post read, "We recently had the honour of hosting the supremely talented stars of Bollywood @janhvikapoor and @varundvn and it has truly been one of the ‘pinch us’ moments".

However, it was actually Janhvi Kapoor’s t-shirt that caught everyone’s attention. Keeping it casual, the actress was sporting a white t-shirt with her beau, Shikhar Pahariya’s name and pictures on it. She sported it with navy blue pants, and slippers, and half-tied her hair. Meanwhile, Varun was also seen wearing a printed white t-shirt with a beige lower.

Take a look

"Shikhu is with her wherever she goes," a fan wrote, while several fans also dropped multiple red hearts in the comments section, gushing over the post.

This is not the first time when Janhvi has gone all out-and-out to express her love for Pahariya. Last year, the actress attended the star-studded screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s backed venture, Maidaan led by Ajay Devgn. During the special event, she dropped a more concrete hint about her romantic relationship with Shikhar.

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress served boss lady vibes in a stunning pantsuit, but eagle-eyed fans spotted her diamond necklace which had “Shikhu” written on it.

Advertisement

Take a look

On the professional front, Janhvi will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film that will reunite her with Varun Dhawan after Bawaal also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in the key roles.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is scheduled to release next on April 18, 2025.

In addition to this, she also has Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan is holidaying with rumored beau Arjun Pratap Bajwa in Rajasthan? Here’s why netizens think so