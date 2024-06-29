Shraddha Kapoor salutes Amitabh Bachchan, calls him ‘cinematic universe’ after watching Kalki 2898 AD: ‘Kya North, Kya South…’

Shraddha Kapoor is one such actress who often takes to her Instagram handle and posts some amazing, relatable content. Fans love her for this and her comments section is filled with funny replies. Well, it looks like the actress managed to take out time to watch the recently released Kalki 2898 AD starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. What followed was a post specially dedicated to Big B and we bet you are going to agree with her.

Shraddha Kapoor praises Amitabh Bachchan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha Kapoor shared her thoughts after watching the Nag Ashwin directorial. She shared two slides in her post. The first one had a text that read, ‘Kya North, Kya South, Kya East, Kya West. Saara cinema ek taraf...’ In the next slide, she posted a picture of the megastar from the film and wrote ‘Amitabh Bachchan ek taraf’ along with a fire and salute emoji.

She also captioned her post ‘@amitabhbachchan apne aap me hi ek cinematic universe hai.’

Check it out:

Shraddha Kapoor’s work front

Shraddha Kapoor is all geared up for the release of Stree 2. This film is a sequel to the 2018 film starring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. The OG cast is returning in the sequel as well.

The film's teaser was recently released and has excited all the fans. She recently made a cameo in Munjya, starring Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh.

On the personal front, the actress was rumored to be dating Rahul Mody. But recently, she turned these rumors into reality. The actress shared a selfie with him and wrote, ‘Dil le le par neend to de de yaar’. The internet went crazy after this picture and caption, and indeed, no one needed any more conformation.

More about Kalki, 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is Nag Ashwin’s fourth directorial venture and his first outing with Prabhas. The film, which is a mythological science fiction flick, features a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Anna Ben, Pasupathy, Shobhana, and many more, apart from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

The film also has a barrage of cameo appearances by popular faces like Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and even ace director SS Rajamouli.

