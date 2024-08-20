7 best Shraddha Kapoor movies to watch on Netflix to fall in love with this ‘Stree’ again

Shraddha Kapoor is riding high on success with the release of her latest Stree 2 and over the years has carved a niche for herself. While the actress has yet to make her OTT debut, there are many of her movies available on a streaming giant that you can watch. Here are seven of Shraddha Kapoor’s best movies available on Netflix that surely deserve a place in your watchlist.

7 best Shraddha Kapoor movies on Netflix that are unmissable

1. ABCD 2 (Any Body Can Dance 2)

- Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva

- IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

- Release Year: 2015

- Genre: Dance, Musical

ABCD 2 is a dance drama film that follows the story of Suresh (Varun Dhawan) and Vinnie (Shraddha Kapoor) as they chase their dream of winning an international dance competition. The movie is based on the true story of the Fictitious Dance Group from Mumbai, which represented India in the World Hip Hop Dance Championship.

Shraddha Kapoor impresses with her dance moves and dedication to her role as Vinnie. She trained extensively for the film, and her efforts are visible on screen. The chemistry between Shraddha and Varun is infectious. The song Sun Saathiya stands out, with Shraddha's graceful performance making it one of the most memorable sequences in the film.

2. Ok Jaanu

- Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah

- IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

- Release Year: 2017

- Genre: Romance, Drama

Ok Jaanu is a romantic drama that explores the lives of a young couple, Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Tara (Shraddha Kapoor), who are in a live-in relationship but hesitant about marriage. The film is a remake of the Tamil hit O Kadhal Kanmani and beautifully captures the dilemmas of modern-day relationships.

Shraddha Kapoor's portrayal of Tara is refreshing and brings a youthful energy to the character. Her on-screen chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur is effortless reminding fans of their pairing in Aashiqui 2. The song Enna Sona is one of those sequences that captures their romantic moments perfectly.

Ok Jaanu is a light yet meaningful watch and offers a contemporary take on relationships and obviously, it’s relevant for today's audience.

3. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

- Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor

- IMDb Rating: 6/10

- Release Year: 2023

- Genre: Romantic Comedy

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is a romantic comedy that also plays with the dynamics of modern-day relationships. The film follows the story of Mickey (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor), who are experts at breaking up couples for a fee. However, when they fall in love, their own tricks come back to haunt them.

Shraddha Kapoor delivers a strong performance as Tinni, balancing her character's playful and emotional sides. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor is a highlight, with their banter and romantic moments adding charm to the film. The song Tere Pyaar Mein is surely a major standout. Shraddha's performance, paired with a fresh storyline, makes Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar a must-watch.

4. Saaho

- Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas, Neil Nitin Mukesh

- IMDb Rating: 5/10

- Release Year: 2019

- Genre: Action, Thriller

Saaho is a high-octane action thriller that revolves around a power struggle in a fictitious city. Shraddha Kapoor plays Amritha Nair, a police officer who teams up with Prabhas's character to decode a conspiracy. In Saaho, the diva takes on a more action-oriented role and her chemistry with Prabhas in songs like Psycho Saiyaan contributed largely to the film’s success.

Saaho offers a different side of Shraddha Kapoor, as she navigates a world of action and intrigue. The film's grand scale flavoured with Shraddha's performance, makes it a must-see for action lovers.

5. Haider

- Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Tabu

- IMDb Rating: 8/10

- Release Year: 2014

- Genre: Crime, Thriller

Haider is a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, set against the backdrop of the Kashmir conflict. Shraddha Kapoor plays Arshia, a journalist and the love interest of Haider (Shahid Kapoor), who returns to Kashmir to find his missing father.

In Haider, Shraddha Kapoor steps out of her comfort zone, delivering an impactful performance, and her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor, especially in the emotional sequences makes the movie a must-watch.

6. Baaghi

- Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff

- IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

- Release Year: 2016

- Genre: Action, Romance

Baaghi is an action-packed romance where Shraddha Kapoor plays Siya, a young woman who finds herself in the middle of a dangerous love triangle. The film follows the journey of Ronny (Tiger Shroff), who fights against all odds to rescue her. Shraddha brings a mix of vulnerability and strength to her role as Siya.

Her chemistry with Tiger Shroff is irresistible, especially in the romantic sequences including the song Sab Tera is a fan favorite. The movie's blend of romance, drama, action, and obviously Shraddha's performance, makes Baaghi a must-watch.

7. Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

- Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

- IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

- Release Year: 2013

- Genre: Romance, Comedy

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Sriram (Imran Khan), who tries to win back his love, Dia (Kareena Kapoor Khan), by fulfilling her social causes. Shraddha Kapoor plays Vasudha, Sriram's ex-girlfriend, who adds complexity to the love triangle.

Despite having a supporting role, Shraddha Kapoor leaves a mark with her portrayal of Vasudha. The film's light-hearted approach to love and relationships is refreshing, and Shraddha's performance contributes to the overall charm of the movie.

These seven best Shraddha Kapoor movies on Netflix not only highlight the actress's acting abilities but also offer a range of genres and stories that cater to different tastes. Whether you're in the mood for a dance drama, a romantic comedy, or an intense thriller, Shraddha's performances on Netflix will not disappoint.

