Did you know Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor slashed their fees for Madhur Bhandarkar? Fashion director spills beans amidst star entourage debate

Madhur Bhandarkar is known for changing the career trajectory of several actresses with his socially-driven narratives. As the star entourage debate intensifies, the filmmaker has shared his experience of working with some of the biggest actresses in the country including Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. He admitted that they themselves slashed their fees considering the movie’s budget.

Recently while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Madhur was asked whether he faced any issues due to the star entourage and he was quick to mention that every female actor slashed their fees when they worked with him. “Since I only had a budget of ₹1.5 crore for Chandni Bar, Tabu didn't charge any fee for the film. She took money against Bombay or Delhi territory, and nothing else apart from that. She worked with such conviction.”

The filmmaker then named a few actresses as well. He revealed how Raveena Tandon for Satta and Bipasha Basu for Corporate had reduced their prices. Going ahead, Priyanka Chopra (Fashion) and Kareena Kapoor (Heroine) also slashed their fees. “They didn’t charge the market price from me because they were keen on making these movies. The entire film was resting on their shoulders so everybody slashed their prices,” Madhur shared.

Bhandarkar was one of those filmmakers of his time who was quite cost-effective and despite low budgets, went on to achieve critical and commercial success with his stories. His 2008 film Fashion 2008 starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead alongside Arbaaz Khan, Mughda Godse, Samir Soni, Kitu Gidwani, and others.

The movie revolves around a small-town girl's ambition to make it big in the modeling industry. Priyanka even won the National Film Award for Best Female Actor for this film. Madhur’s Heroine (2012) on the other hand explored the life of a fading superstar with Kareena in the lead alongside Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, and Divya Dutta among others.

A four-time national award-winning filmmaker, Madhur’s Chandni Bar (2001) won the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues, Page 3 (2005) brought home the National Film Award for Best Feature Film and Traffic Signal (2007) earned the National Film Award for Best Direction.

