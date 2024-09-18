Yudhra's Siddhant Chaturvedi admits he will not do certain things onscreen because of THIS reason: 'It's Zoya Akhtar's schooling that...'

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to star in Ravi Udyawar’s actioner Yudhra, the trailer of which shows the movie relying heavily on bloodshed and violence. While the debate around morally grey characters intensifies in Bollywood, Siddhant has arrived to defend himself and clarify that he wouldn’t promote anything wrong and how Zoya Akhtar’s schooling shaped his life for the better.

While speaking to News18 Showsha, Siddhant called himself quite conscious about the choices he makes and he fully understands his responsibility as an actor and also the consequences doing a certain film can have. “It’s a very dual situation. You know that there are people like that [who get impacted after watching a film]. If I get a script like that, it’s up to me if I should decide to do it. That’s an answer that lies with me,” Chaturvedi says.

The Phone Bhoot actor said that every actor by default knows the effect his particular character can have on some people and in his case if his on-screen character is doing something, they should face consequences, confession, or redemption. “I wouldn’t be comfortable otherwise. I won’t promote anything wrong. Agar mujhe lagta hai ki yeh nahi hona chahiye, I won’t do it,” he added.

Having said that, Siddhant Chaturvedi likes to keep his opinions to himself and has no say in who watches what but when it comes to him, he would rather prefer exercising his conscience. The 31-year-old asserted that his calls to sign a script lie in keeping his world and upbringing in mind. In the same interview, Chaturvedi revealed how working with Zoya Akhtar in Gully Boy impacted his life.

“It’s her schooling that has also shaped me. MC Sher, in a way, was a feminist. I just can’t do a film without thinking about what it can cause. I stay with my mom and family and there are certain things that I can’t and won’t be able to do onscreen," Siddhant added.

Written by Shridhar Raghavan with dialogues by Farhan Akhtar and Akshat Ghildial, Siddhant’s next Yudhra is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, and Ram Kapoor in key roles and will arrive in theatres on September 20, 2024.

