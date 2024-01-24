Siddharth Anand on convincing Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone to flaunt abs in Fighter like Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

Fighter is one of the most anticipated and biggest releases of 2024 by now. With an impeccable star cast of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, cinephiles have high hopes with the movies. As Fighter inches towards its release, director Siddharth Anand shared his experience of making Hrithik and Deepika flaunt their chiseled bodies in the music video of the film. Read on!

Siddharth Anand opens up on making Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone flaunt abs in Fighter

During the chat, a media professional shared that, as reported in earlier interviews, Shah Rukh Khan was a bit reluctant and shy in showcasing his abs in the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan. Referring to it, Siddharth Anand was asked if he faced any difficulties convincing Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to flaunt their bodies in the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch in Fighter.

Without taking much time, the director said, “Not at all.” Leaving everyone in splits, he added, “Trust me. It’s not easy to convince them, first of all. Honestly, it stems from confidence that they have. They have confidence of themselves, of their appearance, about how good-looking they are. Just look at them. Inko kuch bolne ki zaroorat nhi padti hai (They don’t have to say anything.)”

Advertisement

The filmmaker added, “Like I have said in other interviews, just see how gorgeous they are looking. Honestly, I don’t need to do anything. Just roll it at 48 frames and make them walk and put good music.” Interrupting him, Hrithik said, “You can trust Sid,” to which Siddharth replied that they have worked very hard. “Jokes apart, it’s not easy to look like this. I think they put in a lot of effort, and the one word that I actually use is sacrifice. There’s a lot of sacrifice that goes into looking like this, and they are relentless. They know what to wear to the beach or while dancing. Imagine us dancing shirtless. Every part is going to be jumping. They are like rock; they are sculpted, and it’s a lot of effort that goes into it,” he divulged.

Deepika Padukone, who was also a part of the interview, said that, according to her, it’s not the fitness level, but it’s about the trust that the director has the right sensibility and that it’s going to be presented in the right way. Only then do actors make the effort or even allow that conversation to happen. “You trust the director. You trust his aesthetic sense; you trust it will be presented in the right way,” she added.

Siddharth Anand shared funny thing Anil Kapoor told him regarding his fitness

While they were all talking about being fit and having a great body, Siddharth Anand highlighted the fact that Anil Kapoor also does a great amount of sacrifice to look how he looks at his age. “Can anyone say he’s 45,” he questioned, to which Anil Kapoor added funnily, “Are you underlining age?”

The War director added that when he asked Anil Kapoor about his New Year plans and where he was going, he got a hilarious answer. The Animal actor shared that he just leaves the city. “He (Anil Kapoor) says if he stays in the city, he will have to go attend parties, eat and drink, so he goes into a health farm, he goes into a health resort and does yoga there,” Siddharth Anand revealed.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone opens up on doing small-budget films like Piku after working on Fighter; 'The space is there'