Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 10 years of his '1st love story' Hasee Toh Phasee; Parineeti Chopra calls it 'special film'

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are two of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. The duo worked together on the 2014 romantic comedy film Hasee Toh Phasee. Recently, the Vinil Mathew directorial clocked ten years of its theatrical release. Both the actors took to social media to celebrate this occasion.

Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra celebrate as Hasee Toh Phasee clocks 10 years

February 7th marks ten years since Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra starrer rom-com Hasee Toh Phasee hit the silver screen. Parineeti took to Instagram to share an edited video where she and other team members talked about the film. She said that the film is a gift "that just keeps on giving" and said that people often bump up to her and tell her that they saw the film.

Karan Johar, who is one of the producers of the film, called it "one of the most special films." We then see the director Vinil Mathew calling it his "first love." We also get to see the film's writer Harshvardhan Kulkarni and co-composer Shekhar Ravjiani talk about the film.

Parineeti captioned the post, "The oxygen to our double hydrogen has turned 10 and created a life of its own in everyones hearts! Celebrating 10 years of this very very special film today as we all go cucking frazy #IYKYK #10yearsofHaseetohPhasee"

Sidharth Malhotra also took to his Instagram story to share an edited video dedicated to the film. He wrote: "HaseeTohPhasee my first love story (red heart emoji) Thank you for all the love! (hugging emoji) #10yearsofHaseeTohPhasee"

About Hasee Toh Phasee

Hasee Toh Phasee is directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. It was produced by Dharma Productions and Phantom Films and stars Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharad Saxena and Neena Kulkarni among others. Upon release, the film was a critical and commercial success. It's soundtrack was also well received.

