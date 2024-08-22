Sidharth Malhotra gets playful with doggo, Aryan Khan makes dashing entry at starry event; WATCH

On August 22, a special screening of the film Chashma was held in Mumbai. Several B-town celebs arrived at the event to show their support for the team. Among them were actors Sidharth Malhotra and Konkona Sen Sharma, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The Shershaah star made a dashing entry at the event. For the night, Sidharth Malhotra went with a casual vibe. He donned a blue denim shirt with a pair of beige pants. The stunner also sported a pair of green shoes. As he posed for the paparazzi, he was greeted by a cute doggo at the entrance. Distracted by the animal, the celebrity decided to pet him first. He every adorable gave him rubs and then posed the dog.

When Sid and the dog’s cute video was shared on social media, a user humorously commented, “The dogguu is the main character and he is using Siddharth as the prop,” while another noted, “This dog is a vibe champ!!”

Take a look:

Soon after, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, joined the stars at the starry event. He was seen arriving at the venue in his swanky white Range Rover car. The upcoming filmmaker was seen wearing a black t-shirt. As the cameras panned on him, people couldn’t help but notice the Rakhi that his cousin sister, Alia Chhiba, tied to him.

A day ago, he was spotted entering a football ground in Mumbai. Meanwhile, he is also gearing up for the release of his debut series as a director titled Stardom, backed by his father’s production company.

Take a look:

The two celebs were joined by actress Konkona Sen Sharma. Going with the chill vibe of the night, the Life in a Metro fame went with an all-black attire. She donned a plain kurta and pant set and accessorized it with a brown pendant necklace, a matching bracelet, a handbag, and brown footwear. Keeping her makeup minimal and her hair tied in a sleek bun, the Lust Stories 2 director and writer made her way into the venue.

Take a look:

Konkona will also feature in the upcoming movie, Metro In Dino, which is a sequel to her 2007 drama movie.

