THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan shot with Hema Malini for first time; ‘Tab mujhe aisa laga ki zindagi mein…’

Shah Rukh Khan’s success is an inspiration to many people around the world. He is one of the most popular actors today who has reached this stage due to his immense hard work. As SRK gears up to start his new project King, let’s throwback to the moment when he recalled shooting for the first time in the presence of Hema Malini. He shared that it was when he felt anything could happen in life.

When Shah Rukh Khan graced The Anupam Kher Show many years ago, he recalled giving his first shot at the Convent Villa. He shared that Hema Malini showed him how to act in the scene. Shah Rukh reminisced about Hema ji saying a beautiful line and asking him to do it the same way. He stated, “She said, ‘You’ll do like that?’ I said, ‘No, only you can do like that, and you’re beautiful; I am not so beautiful. Can I do it differently?’”

SRK revealed that Hema ji told him to do it how he wanted. He added, “And when I was standing there, tab mujhe aisa laga ki zindagi mein kuch bhi ho sakta hai aur aapko kabhi aisa bhi lage ki kuch nahi hone wala tabh bhi kuch bhi ho sakta hai (Then I felt that anything can happen in life and even if you feel that nothing is going to happen then also anything can happen).”

For the uninitiated, Dil Aashna Hai, which marked Hema Malini’s directorial debut, was the first film that Shah Rukh Khan shot. However, Deewana ended up being his debut movie.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently honored for his work in Indian cinema. On August 10, 2024, he was present at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, where he was given the festival’s career achievement award.

During the festival, Shah Rukh also confirmed his next movie as King. It is an action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh and it will co-star SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who entered Bollywood in 2023 with The Archies. The film is expected to go on floors towards the end of this year.

