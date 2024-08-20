Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan looks dapper in black as he celebrates Rakhi; see UNSEEN pics and don't miss lipstick mark on AbRam's cheeks

As the nation celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 19, 2024, Bollywood siblings also took part in the festivities. Many well-known sibling duos showcased their bond during the festival, and now we have a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's sons, Aryan and AbRam, celebrating with their cousin Alia Chhiba.

Alia shared some unseen pictures with Aryan and AbRam on Instagram Stories. The first picture features a charming shot of AbRam with a sweet kiss on his cheek, while the second shows Alia applying tika to Aryan, who looks stylish in a black t-shirt and black denim.

For those unware, Alia Chhiba is Suhana Khan's first cousin as she is Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant's daughter. Therefore, she is Shah Rukh Khan's niece.

Check out the pictures here:

On the professional front, Aryan is preparing to step into the spotlight, but with a unique twist. Instead of making his acting debut, he has chosen to begin his career as a director. At 26, Aryan is set to make his directorial debut with a six-episode web series titled Stardom, which features cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. Although filming commenced in June 2023, Aryan is currently working on the final schedule of the series, with plans to release it by the end of the year.

According to Mid-Day, Aryan spent April shooting Stardom at various locations, initially at Andheri East Studio, then Madh Island, and now at Royal Palms in Goregaon. The shooting at Goregaon is expected to continue until the end of the week before moving to a new location. Meanwhile, Aryan is also overseeing the editing process. Despite no rush for the show's delivery, the team is eager to have it ready by year-end.

The series, directed by Aryan, stars Lakshya in the lead role, with special appearances by Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, Bobby Deol and Mona Singh will feature in the series. Stardom is being produced by Aryan's father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On the other hand, AbRam recently made his voice-over debut with Dad and Brother in Mufasa: The Lion King.

