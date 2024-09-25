Sidharth Malhotra is all hearts as he gets reminded of Shershaah's 'special' music album featuring wife Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adored couples in B-town. Their love blossomed on the sets of Shershaah and two got married in 2023. Recently, the actor was all hearts as he got reminded of the musical album of Vishnuvardhan’s directorial.

Today, on September 25, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and shared an old musical album reel of his 2021-released Shershaah. The small clip featured him and his now wife Kiara Advani and glimpses of all beloved songs including Raataan Lambiyan, Ranjha to Mann Bharryaa 2.0 from the biopic-drama film. "The album is very special in every way," the text on the video read.

The post shared on the official Instagram page of Sony Music India in August was captioned, 3 years and #Shershaah still lives in our heart (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)." Reacting to it, he didn’t write anything but dropped a red heart emoji.

As one can anticipate, the comments section of the post was filled with heartwarming reactions from the netizens. A comment read, "Every music of this movie is always amazing and heart touching" another fan expressed, "My all time favourite movie shershaah in bollywood" and a third fan stated, "Raataan laambiyan is beautiful song", another revealed, "the film closest to my heart."

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah was released in 2021. Led by Sidharth Malhotra, the film was a biopic drama based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in the Kargil War. In the film, Kiara was seen playing the role of his lady love, Dimple Cheema. The film was also honored at the National Film Awards in the Special Jury Award category.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series, Indian Police Force which also had Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the key roles. Going further he is poised to share screen space in Race 4 with Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is currently in Italy busy shooting for War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will also star Jr NTR in the key role. In addition to this, Kiara also has Don 3 in the pipeline.

