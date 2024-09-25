Game Changer: Makers of Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s movie drop a MASSIVE update

Superstar Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer has been keeping his fans on their toes, courtesy of the frequent exciting updates being dropped about the film. Ahead of its release on December 20, 2024, the makers of the film recently gave another big update on the second single of the song.

Taking to their official account on X (formerly Twitter), makers of Game Changer dropped a post to unveil the title of their second single, titled Raa Macha Macha. Much like the previously announced first single of the film Jaragandi, this upcoming track will also set the mood right for the audiences and will be nothing less than a banger.

Check out the update here:

Along with the post, the makers penned a caption, assuring the fans that the second single from the movie will be nothing less than a chartbuster in itself. They wrote, “Prepare to light up the celebrations with our second single #RaaMachaMacha Stay tuned for another banger #GameChanger.”

For the unversed, the S Shankar directorial has its music score handled by S Thaman. The film is bankrolled under Sri Venkateswara Creations and is produced by Dil Raju.

Coming to the cast of the film, it includes Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nassar and others. Quite interestingly, this project marks the reunion of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani again after their 2019-film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Well back on August 7, 2024, Sri Venkateswara Creations had dropped another update on Game Changer, as the team stepped ahead for the dubbing schedule of the film. Moreover, the makers also promised nothing less than fireworks at the box office during Christmas this year.

If reports are to be believed, the plot of the film revolves around an IAS officer named Ram Nandan, who strives to fight against corruption in the political system, including several politicians themselves. He advocates fair elections to bring about a complete transformation in the working of the government.

Game Changer was initially named RC 15, since it marks the 15th film of Ram Charan. The movie has been extensively shot around in multiple locations, including Hyerabad, New Zealand, Mumbai, Chandigarh and quite vividly in Andhra Pradesh.

