Sidharth Malhotra recreates Kar Gayi Chull with Lilly Singh; 'Clearly not as cute as Alia Bhatt' says comedian

Kar Gayi Chull, the foot-tapping number from Kapoor & Sons, is one of the most popular party tracks from recent times. Crooned by rapper Badshah, the song features Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt shaking a leg on the lyrics 'Ladki beautiful, kar gayi chull'. Recently, Sidharth recreated Kar Gayi Chull with YouTuber, comedian Lilly Singh. While Alia Bhatt was missing from the performance, Lilly called her 'cute' in the comment section.

On Tuesday, Lilly Singh collaborated with Sidharth Malhotra on a dance reel and posted its video on Instagram. In the clip, both Sidharth and Lilly can be seen performing the hook steps of Kar Gayi Chull. While Sidharth is making us relive the track with his dance moves, Lilly's expressions while grooving to the song are hilarious. The comedian places his hair on her face to create a fake moustache.

Sidharth opted for a graphic black tee and paired it with blue jeans and a denim jacket. The actor looks dapper in the look. Lilly wore a brown and white stripped shirt and black trousers for the reel.

Referring to the house party in Sidharth and Alia's track, Lilly accompanied her post with a funny caption. In her caption, Lilly tagged Siddharth and wrote, "You weren’t allowed to go to house parties, so now you make dancing reels with friend."

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Many netizens dropped reactions in the comment section. Lilly's comment about Alia Bhatt deserves your attention. Lilly wrote, "Clearly not as cute as @aliaabhatt but God knows we’re trying."

Other netizens are going gaga over Sidharth and Lilly's collaboration with Kar Gayi Chull. A fan wrote, "Officially lived every brown girls dream." "Lilly, you are living our dream there," read a comment.

"This collab we never expected. This looks sick," an Instagram user wrote. "Not the crossover we expected," read one of the comments. "Had no idea this is what I needed to see this morning lol," a fan wrote.

The song, Kar Gayi Chull is jointly crooned by famous artists like Fazilpuria, Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Sukriti Kakar, and Amaal Mallik. On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt reveals fun qualities of Sidharth Malhotra; thanks him for THIS