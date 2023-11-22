Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt reveals fun qualities of Sidharth Malhotra; thanks him for THIS

Anticipation is growing for the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, where the charming pair Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan will take the spotlight. Scheduled for this week, the episode promises a blend of humor and emotions as they reveal interesting details about themselves and discuss their personal lives. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt also stated some fun and interesting facts about Sidharth Malhotra.

Alia Bhatt to make visual appearance in upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8

During the upcoming fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, featuring the handsome SOTY boys Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan as the guests on the couch, Alia Bhatt made a visual appearance and spilled some fun and interesting details about Sidharth. She revealed that the actor is a good singer as well, he doesn't like to party and usually falls asleep on his birthday.

She said, “Sid is actually a really good singer. He is a very healthy person, so he doesn't party at all, but he is the best person to get a party started, so this is the inherent Punjabi in him. He just knows how to get people going, he's really good. Also, he is really hilarious, he is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party. Sid takes a while to open up, so there is a distance, says hi, hello, very chivalrous, very well-mannered, that's generally how he is. The basic thing is that he has got very warm and kind eyes. That is also why he has such a massive fan following.”

She further concluded by thanking Sidharth for giving her the “first love of her life” which is her cat Edward. She said, “I am very thankful to Sid because he has given me my first love of my life, Edward.”

About the upcoming KWK 8 episode’s promo

During their time on the well-known Koffee couch, Varun Dhawan sported a stylish black casual ensemble with a leather jacket, while Sidharth Malhotra showcased his fashion flair in a blue blazer worn over a white t-shirt and jeans, emanating charm.

In the promo, Karan Johar playfully calls them "Kens without their Barbies" while introducing them. He says, “While the world sees them as ideal husbands, on his couch, these boys are nothing but Kens without their Barbies.”

