Sidhartha Mallya’s wife Jasmine reveals how her life has changed 3 weeks after wedding

Sidhartha Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, married his long-time partner Jasmine on June 23, 2024, in the UK. Numerous photos from their Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies quickly went viral on social media. A few weeks after the wedding, the newlywed bride took to social media to discuss how her life has changed since the marriage.

Jasmine on how life has changed after tying the knot to Sidhartha Mallya

In a recent Instagram story (which has unfortunately disappeared), Jasmine addressed the frequent questions she receives about how her life has shifted since getting married. To answer the curiosity of her followers, she shared a humorous story.

She recounted an incident where she was brushing her teeth when Sid unexpectedly hugged her from behind. The surprise caused her toothbrush to touch her throat, triggering her gag reflex.

With a playful tone, Jasmine remarked, “While nothing has changed—since that’s typical Sid behavior—everything has, in fact, changed. You know, you can’t leave now.” At this moment, Sid appeared on screen, showing his ring and affirming, “That’s right.”

About Sid Mallya and Jasmine's wedding

Sid shared the first photos from his wedding with Jasmine and officially announced their marriage. Sid was dressed in an emerald green velvet tuxedo, while Jasmine wore an elegant all-white gown. The couple looked joyful as they posed for pictures from their beautiful wedding.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif, congratulated the couple in response to the wedding photos. Sophie Choudry posted heart emojis, and Evelyn Sharma also extended her warm congratulations to the newlyweds.

For those who may not know, Sid and Jasmine, who have been together for over a year, became engaged in November of the previous year. Jasmine shared the news of their engagement on social media with a few pictures.

The guest list for the wedding featured notable attendees such as Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairman of Biocon, fugitive former IPL chief Lalit Modi, legendary cricketer Chris Gayle, fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla, among others.

ALSO READ: Sidhartha Mallya gets married to his lady-love Jasmine in London; see first PIC