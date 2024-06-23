Siddharth Mallya gets married to his lady-love Jasmine in London; see first PIC

A couple of days ago, Indian businessman Vijay Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya took to social media to announce their ‘Wedding week has commenced.’ The public figure has been dating his girlfriend Jasmine for a long time.

Well, the wait is over for the couple as they have finally tied the knot. An hour ago, the newly-wedded bride shared an adorable proof of their wedlock. Check it out!

Siddharth Mallya finally gets married to his long-time girlfriend Jasmine

Siddharth Mallya has been looking forward to getting married to his long-time girlfriend Jasmine, whom he had proposed to on Halloween last year. After getting engaged, the couple got busy with the preparations for their big day. And finally, they have become husband and wife.

Jasmine was quick to share the first picture after her wedding with Sid. She took to her Instagram stories and posted an image showcasing her wedding ring as she held onto her husband’s hand. In the picture, she gave a peek into her pretty white wedding gown while Sid went with a black tuxedo for their big day. She captioned the image ‘Forever’ and tagged Sid too.

Take a look:

A couple of months ago, Vijay Mallya’s son Sid made his fans and friends go ‘woah’ when he dropped some love-filled images with his no-wife Jasmine. The celebrity shared how he proposed to his GF on Halloween, dressed as a pumpkin.

Sharing the images, he penned, “Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa (thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin) #engaged #love #halloween.”

Take a look:

From Arpita Khan Sharma to Isabelle Kaif, several B-town celebs showered their love on the couple on being engaged. While Salman Khan’s sister congratulated them, actor and performer Sophie Choudry commented, “Omggggghhh congratulations you guys. So much love.”

Sharing her excitement, Anusha Dandekar penned, “Simbaaaaa found his forever Nalaaaaa,” while Evelyn Sharma, Farah Khan Ali, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, actress Preeti Desai and many others flooded the couple with love on the engagement post.

Businessman Lalit Modi also penned, “Congratulations young man. Really happy for you two. See u time u are in London.” For the unknown, Sid is a model and actor and has recently written a children's book.

