Sikandar: Salman Khan to take on ‘gang of baddies’ in action-packed train sequence? Here’s what we know

The shooting of Salman Khan’s next movie, Sikandar, is going on in full swing. He had been recently filming at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. It has now been learned that the superstar has resumed shooting in Mumbai. He is reportedly set to take on a ‘gang of baddies’ in an action-packed train sequence.

According to a recent report in Midday, the team of Sikandar wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule in mid-November and kicked off the Mumbai leg on November 25, 2024. Salman Khan joined the sets on November 27 to shoot for a train fight sequence.

As per the portal’s sources, a huge train set has been constructed at a studio in Borivali. Director AR Murugadoss had reportedly been preparing for the scene for the past few months.

Talking about the scene, an insider told the portal, “The scale of this scene is massive. It involves raw, gritty action as Salman’s character is seen taking on a gang of baddies.” The insider revealed that the director told the action choreographer to make the scene ‘bloody’ and ‘vengeful.’

Salman apparently filmed for the sequence with only 30 people, while the crowd-heavy scenes were shot separately a day before with 350 people. After finishing the sequence on November 8, the crew will move to a new location. The insider added, “The shoot will continue till January-end at different locations in the city.”

In the film, Rashmika Mandanna has been cast in the lead role. It will be her first collaboration with Salman Khan, thus giving the audience a chance to look forward to a fresh on-screen pairing.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively gave some details about Salman’s character. A source close to the development said, “It’s a heroic character that capitalizes on the effortless arrogance on screen. He is a Sikandar in a true sense, coming from a family of kings, and his behavior has the traits of anger and arrogance.”

Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi are also part of the stellar cast. Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is set to hit cinemas on the special occasion of Eid in 2025.

