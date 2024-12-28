Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan’s action-packed avatar, guns, and catchy music; is it everything you wished for?

Sikandar has become one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood ever since its announcement in April 2024. Salman Khan is set to star in the titular role with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Now, the official teaser of the film has been released. It showcases Salman in an action-packed avatar and is filled with guns as well as catchy music. Is it everything you wished for?

Today, December 28, 2024, the makers of the upcoming movie Sikandar unveiled the teaser across their social media platforms. The 1-minute and 41-second teaser opens with Salman Khan’s character walking into a room with many statues on both sides. The room contains a glass cabinet containing different types of guns. The room has large windows, chandeliers, and lamps, giving it a mysterious vibe.

Not all is what it seems as the statues suddenly move, and they are adversaries hiding under the guise who move towards Sikandar with guns. With his back turned, Salman says in a deep voice, “Suna hai ki bahut saare log mere peeche pade hain, bas mere mudne ki der hai (Heard that a lot of people are after me, just waiting for me to turn).”

As a fight breaks out, Salman’s look is revealed. Dressed in a green t-shirt, blue jeans, and a gray jacket, he sports a beard and earrings. His hand-to-hand combat and gun sequences are extremely stylish. Peppy music plays in the background, and the title song is also teased at the end.

Advertisement

Watch the full teaser here!

Salman Khan also shared a new poster on his Instagram in which the focus was on his angry and powerful eyes. In the caption, he wrote, “Thank u all for your birthday wishes.. much appreciated. Hope you like the teaser of Sikandar….” Check it out!

Fans flooded the comments section with their appreciation for the teaser. One person said, “Boom dialogue,” while another wrote, “This is MASS. Salman Khan is Back. What BGM. What colour scaling. Eid celebrations begin today.”

A user stated, “Santhosh Narayanan's Top class BGM + Bhaijaan's charismatic screen presence = Ultimate demolition,” and another exclaimed, “The setting the music the action the dialogue delivery & then Bhai ki entry!!! literally Goosebumps.”

A comment claimed, “Sikandar is going to be blockbuster movie,” and one mentioned, “Happy Birthday, Megastar Salman Khan! Love you, Bhaijaan! This Sikandar will smash it at the box office next year can’t wait for the blockbuster magic!” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis to convey their excitement.

Advertisement

The teaser was initially scheduled to release on Salman Khan’s 59th birthday on December 27, but it was postponed by a day. The makers shared a statement announcing the delay. It read, “As the nation pays tribute to the Honourable Dr. Manmohan Singh, we have rescheduled the #SikandarTeaser launch to 4:05 PM Tomorrow.”

It added, “In this time of reflection and respect, we stand united with the nation. We appreciate your patience and understanding— the teaser will be worth the wait!”

Alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the cast includes Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Mark your calendars for the action entertainer to arrive in theaters on Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: Munjya’s Abhay Verma opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan in King: ‘Unke liye to main deewar pe macchar bhi…’