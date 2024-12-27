Agent Bhaijaan Salman Khan receives ‘naughtiest’ birthday wish from Baby John Varun Dhawan and it's too cool to handle

The highly anticipated movie Baby John was released in theaters on the festive occasion of Christmas 2024. Salman Khan’s cameo appearance as Agent Bhaijaan in the Varun Dhawan starrer has been making headlines. Now, on his 59th birthday, Salman has received a special wish from Varun, and it’s too cool to handle. The latter called the superstar ‘naughtiest.’

Today, December 27, 2024, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared pictures with birthday boy Salman Khan. The photos were behind-the-scenes glimpses from Salman’s cameo sequence in the movie Baby John. Salman was seen dressed in a black t-shirt and shirt paired with a silver chain. Varun wore a gray vest and a black shirt with a black thread around his neck. He was seen with long hair, which was his character’s look in the film.

The duo was all smiles for the camera in the first picture. The second shot showed them looking at each other. In the caption, Varun wrote, “Baby john and Bhai jaan. Happy birthday to youngest and naughtiest.”

Fans flooded the comments section with their love for the actors. One person said, “Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, Antim and now Baby John. This duo will always remain one of the most loved duos on screen,” while another wrote, “Favs in a Frame.” A user called it, “Picture Of The Day,” and another mentioned, “Our favourite baby john and bhai jaan.”

A comment read, “The best ending of the year by varun sir thank you so much.” Many others wished Salman a happy birthday and expressed their feelings with red hearts.

The cast of Baby John includes Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, it is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday last night in the presence of his family and friends. Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Sohail Khan, Nirvan Khan, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and more were seen arriving at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house for the party.

