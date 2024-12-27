Munjya’s Abhay Verma opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan in King: ‘Unke liye to main deewar pe macchar bhi…’

King is one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan is set to collaborate with his daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Abhay Verma, who came into the limelight with Munjya, is part of the cast. Now, in an interview with a news portal, Abhay has opened up about the same and expressed that he could even become a mosquito in the film to work with SRK.

In a recent conversation with CNN-News18 Showsha, Abhay Verma talked about the upcoming movie King. He didn’t confirm being part of the film but expressed his hope that it happened. Abhay shared that he felt ‘fortunate’ that there are people talking about him being in the film. He said, “But hopefully, fingers crossed, I mean that way I’ll get to meet my God, meet my hero,” referring to Shah Rukh Khan.

Abhay continued by saying that he hadn’t had the chance to meet the superstar yet, but he might cry when he did. He predicted it to be an ‘overwhelming’ moment for him. The Munjya actor stated, “Unke liye toh main deewar pe macchar bhi ban sakta hun puri film mein (For him, I can become a mosquito on the wall in the entire film).” He added that he hoped to live the reality that has been taking place in his mind over the years.

Pinkvilla has been bringing regular exclusive updates about King. We recently disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan will be reuniting with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for the movie. The project will go on floors in March 2025.

A source close to the development stated, “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand is among the biggest combinations for Hindi cinema and are all set for a reunion on King. The prep work for this action-packed entertainer has been underway for the last 6 months, as Siddharth and his team have done multiple rounds of recce all across the globe and also designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute. King is all set to go on floors in March 2025.”

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan has joined King as the antagonist.

