Sikandar Teaser Twitter Reactions: Fans declare Salman Khan’s larger-than-life actioner ‘mass blockbuster’

The teaser for Salman Khan's Sikandar was released on December 28, 2024, sparking an immediate frenzy on social media. Fans lauded the superstar’s captivating presence, the intense background score, and the thrilling action-packed scenes.

The teaser presents Salman Khan in a fresh, powerful avatar, radiating charisma, strength, and his signature swagger. With stunning visuals and adrenaline-pumping action, Sikandar is set to elevate cinematic spectacle to new heights. Netizens are not only showering love on the teaser on X but have also declared Khan's next a blockbuster already.

Check out Twitter reactions to Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser:

One fan wrote, "Bro his eyes DAMN!! HE doesn't need any dialogue to make a presence his eyes are enough omg.. Was waiting for this one since long and the wait has become totally worth it.. And the dialogue delivery was top notch. Background music MASS BLOCKBUSTER LOADING #SikandarTeaser."

One fan shared, "This Teaser is seriously BADASS! The cinematography is next level, and the action looks Insane. I'm already Hooked and can't wait to see the full thing! This is gonna be a Game-changer!."

One fan wrote, "#SikandarTeaser is a master piece right from first frame till last. It starts with terrific Sal-man walk in a possibly 'gun meuseum' backed by chilling bgm n song 'no thrones left' followed by the dialogue which will be be a rage in times to come ending with terrific action."

One person shared, "Suna hai ki bahot saare log mere peeche pade hain, bus mere mudne ki der hai #SikandarTeaser What was that man, The Dialogue, The Background Music, The Lyrics and On top of all that MEGASTAR #SalmanKhan. he Best Teaser in recent times, #Sikandar is WHAT WE WANTED!."

One fan wrote, "Salman Khan with a good director is a completely different beast altogether. What screen presence man. If the story clicks, Sikandar is going to run through all the box-office records on its way."

One person shared, "People were unnecessarily hyping Atlee. No doubt he is a good director but not in the league of A R Murugadoss who has gifted us Ghajini.. That was complete transformation of aamir khan. We expecting similar for salman khan as well and #SikandarTeaser looked solid & different."

See more reactions here:

Sikandar is all set to hit theaters on the occasion of Eid 2025.

