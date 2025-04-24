Cannes 2025: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's Films Added to Lineup

The Cannes Film Festival is just around the corner, and ahead of the event kicking off next month, new movies have been added to the lineup. The cinematic pieces featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, as well as Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut, are to hit the screens at the star-studded ceremony. Moreover, Lawrence and Mickey 17 star’s upcoming movie is directed by Lynn Ramsey titled Die, My Love.

Advertisement

The newest bride in the industry, Stewart has taken the director’s chair for the upcoming movie, The Chronology of Water. The film will premiere in the Un certain Regards section of the event. Meanwhile, Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t will be featured in the Midnights section.

Other notable titles added to the film festival lineup include Saeed Roustaee’s Mother and Child, Anna Cazenave Cambet’s Love Me Tender, Simón Mesa Soto’s Un Poeta, and Pedro Pinho’s O Riso E A Faca Le Rire et le Couteau. Kōji Fukada’s Renai Saiban, Hlynur Pálmason’s Ástin Sem Eftir Er, and Lav Diaz’s Magalhães have also been added to the official selection.

As for Ramsey’s new film, Die, My Love, the story is adapted from Ariana Harwicz’s debut novel. Lawrence’s character just had a baby and is engulfed in madness and love for her husband, the character portrayed by the Twilight star. Moreover, the movie being added to the lineup marks the return of the filmmaker to the Cannes Film Festival after eight years.

Advertisement

Ramsey previously made an appearance at the event in 2017 with his thriller film, You Were Never Really Here, starring Joaquin Phoenix. The movie went on to win the prize for best screenplay.

Additionally, the upcoming edition of the film festival will be seeing Tom Cruise joining the panel for the premiere of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to open on May 13, with the closing ceremony on May 24.

ALSO READ: 2025 Cannes Film Festival: Scarlett Johansson’s Eleanor the Great to Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme; FULL LIST of Premiering Films