The Bold and the Beautiful April 23 Recap: Liam Learns About His Terminal Illness, Carter Begs For Hope’s Forgiveness

Liam is shocked to learn about his inoperable brain disease in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. He’d promised his daughter Kelly to be by her side forever, without knowing that he only had a few months to live.

The last episode saw Steffy reeling from Liam’s shocking health diagnosis and struggling to accept that he’s dying. She finally mustered up the courage to convey the news to her ex, with whom she shares daughters Kelly and Beth.

Advertisement

When Steffy broke the news to Liam, he couldn’t believe her. She explained the medical details of his diagnosis, that he has a mass in his brain that is inoperable. The shock gave him a sharp pain, prompting Steffy to grow alert and take him to the hospital.

But Liam denied saying he’d rather be at home, especially after hearing the shocking news. His initial shock turns to denial, prompting him to insist that he wasn’t dying. “I’m not dying, Steffy,” he said. Liam insisted that modern medicine can cure anything. Steffy shook her head as tears rolled down her face.

Elsewhere, Finn shared a heartwarming moment with his stepdaughter, Kelly. The latter kept gushing over her dad after they shared a father-daughter dance. Finn assured her that no matter what happens, the bond between them would never die.

“A memory like that is something you’ll carry with you for the rest of your life,” Finn told her. Kelly is grateful to have two dads in her life. Finn admitted he was equally honored to be her stepdad, but he could never replace Liam, as he’s the “best” dad ever.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Carter knocks on Hope’s door again, begging her to come back into her life. During their intense and emotional confrontation, Hope accused him of abandoning her when she needed him the most.

Carter apologized and begged her to rebuild their future. However, she made it clear that she’s been rethinking everything, including her past with Liam.