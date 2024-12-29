When Mika Singh ‘gatecrashed’ Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party after being pranked into speaking with his impersonator on phone

Singer Mika Singh spoke about his deep admiration for the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and shared a funny story about once gatecrashing Bachchan’s Diwali party. Mika also mentioned that his brother, Daler Mehndi, gained significant fame in the 1990s after working with Bachchan on a song. During a recent interview, Mika recalled how Daler played a prank on him by arranging for a Bachchan impersonator to call him and have a conversation, making Mika believe he was speaking with the real Amitabh Bachchan.

Speaking to The Lallantop, Mika Singh shared some amusing stories from his past. He explained that every year, Amitabh Bachchan would celebrate Diwali at his home, and Mika would pass by, admiring the decorations and hoping for an invitation.

One year, feeling bold, he decided to drive to Bachchan's house without an invite, took a few rounds, and then left. He also mentioned that he would often invite Bachchan to his shows by sending messages, to which Bachchan would reply, "God bless you."

Mika then recalled telling Daler about this, and Daler responded by saying he wasn’t actually talking to Bachchan. Daler jokingly said he would get the "real" Bachchan on the line. He dialed a number and pretended to speak to Bachchan, saying, "Mr. Bachchan, my brother Mika wants to talk to you."

Singh immediately stood up out of respect and spoke with the person on the other end, who sounded just like Bachchan. It was only later that Mika realized Daler had played a prank on him, and he had been talking to an impersonator the whole time.

Mika shared how he discovered the truth behind the prank. He explained that after giving up hope of having Amitabh Bachchan attend one of his shows, he stopped sending him invites. One day, while on a shoot, The Piku actor spotted him and called him over.

Bachchan asked why he had stopped sending messages and mentioned that he had been looking forward to them, encouraging Mika not to stop. Mika said that was the moment his admiration for Bachchan grew even stronger.

