Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Revisiting megastar’s aspiring journey from an actor to India’s biggest SIKANDAR

When it comes to box office benchmarks and cult fan-following, Salman Khan is way ahead of his contemporaries. The man, the myth, and the legend—Salman Khan—turns 59 today. Here’s a look at his triumphant journey from an aspiring actor to one of the biggest megastars Indian cinema has ever produced.

Salman Khan made his debut in 1989 with Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyaar Kiya as the leading man. The film took over the hearts of audiences and established him as the next big thing in Hindi cinema. The romantic family drama, coupled with its evergreen music, dominated the box office and emerged as the biggest grosser of its decade. Notably, before Maine Pyaar Kiya, Salman appeared in Biwi Ho To Aisi, where he played a supporting role and faced the camera for the first time.

In the 1990s, Salman Khan delivered multiple cult movies with immense repeat value, cementing his place as a superstar. Beyond his debut, films such as Patthar Ke Phool, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Andaz Apna Apna, Karan Arjun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Judwaa, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai established him as every mother’s ideal son, every woman’s dream man, and every sister’s idol brother.

Salman Khan’s life and career graph have witnessed several ups and downs. There was a time when it seemed like his career had reached an impasse. His personal life was in turmoil, and his professional life was struggling with average and flop movies.

During this challenging phase, Salman Khan gave Tere Naam, which performed decently at the box office but had an unparalleled impact on the youth. His hairstyle in Tere Naam became a nationwide trend, and the movie developed a cult following over the years. However, it was Prabhudeva’s Wanted, released in 2009, that marked his grand comeback at the box office. From that point on, Salman delivered back-to-back blockbusters, reclaiming his position as the No. 1 superstar of Indian cinema.

Salman Khan is the only actor to deliver seventeen consecutive Rs 100 crore net grossers at the Indian box office. He also holds the record for the most Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, and Rs 300 crore movies in India.

His box office dominance can be gauged by the fact that even his flop or average movies often collect between Rs 150 crore and Rs 200 crore. Salman witnessed his golden phase with films like Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ready, Dabangg 2, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. These films not only succeeded at the box office but also set benchmarks for his contemporaries.

Beyond the box office, Salman Khan is a true trendsetter in Bollywood. From hairstyles to oversized tees, boot-cut jeans, ripped clothes, and more, Salman has consistently inspired fashionistas. Moreover, he popularized bodybuilding and fitness in India through his iconic shirtless scenes.

Who can forget his unique style of wearing shades on the back of his collar in Dabangg, the stylish scarf trend from Ek Tha Tiger, or his signature turquoise bracelet that featured in almost all his films? Salman’s megastardom transcends the box office, with these trends further solidifying his legendary status.

Salman Khan's connection with his fans is unparalleled, earning him the affectionate title of "BHAIJAAN." While many stars and superstars have come and gone, no one has matched—nor will anyone ever match—the cult of Salman Khan.

In addition to dominating the big screen, Salman Khan is one of the few Hindi actors, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, to achieve significant popularity on the small screen. He has hosted two reality TV shows—Dus Ka Dum and Bigg Boss. Both shows became hugely successful, breaking TRP records primarily due to his charismatic presence. Today, it's impossible to imagine these shows without Salman Khan.

Although his recent movies have underperformed at the box office, the "wounded Tiger" is ready to make a roaring comeback.

Salman Khan is gearing up to take the nation by storm with two of his biggest upcoming projects—Sikandar with AR Murugadoss and an untitled film with Atlee Kumar. Additionally, he is considering a few other scripts that promise to ensure his blockbuster reign continues.

Here’s wishing you all a Happy Salman Khan Day!

