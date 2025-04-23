Jaat Box Office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol’s film ends second week on peaceful note with Rs 1.40 crore

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 14: With his recently released film, Jaat, Sunny Deol returned to his massy avatar on the big screens this year. It stars Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist, Ranatunga. The high-octane actioner has received mixed to positive responses from cinephiles. Jaat has closed its second week on a peaceful note today.

Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat has collected Rs 1.40 crore on the second Wednesday at the box office. It comes a day after the Sunny Deol starrer earned Rs 1.70 crore, which was the exact figure as to what it fetched on the 12th day.

Also featuring Regina Cassandra, Jaat minted Rs 59.60 crore in its eight-day-long extended opening week. In the second weekend, the action drama fetched Rs 11.75 crore net business at the box office. The total collection of Mythri Movie Makers' production stands at Rs 76.15 crore.

Days Net India Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 59.60 crore Day 9 Rs 3.75 crore Day 10 Rs 3.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4.75 crore Day 12 Rs 1.70 crore Day 13 Rs 1.70 crore Day 14 Rs 1.40 crore Total Rs 76.15 crore

Jaat marks the theatrical comeback of Sunny Deol after two years since Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. While there is no competition of the film with the 2023 all-time blockbuster, it has performed better than Deol's previous movies like Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Blank, Bhaiaji Superhit, and Mohalla Assi. All of these films emerged as disasters at the box office during their respective releases.

Jaat will battle against two new competitions starting Friday: Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna's re-release. It is currently contending with the new release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, which arrived in cinemas on the Good Friday holiday.

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

