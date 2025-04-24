Bromance OTT Release: When and where to watch Mathew Thomas and Arjun Ashokan's Malayalam adventure comedy online

Bromance, starring Mathew Thomas and Arjun Ashokan, hit the big screens on February 14, 2025. More than a month after its release, the adventure comedy is now geared up for its streaming debut.

When and where to watch Bromance

Bromance is set to begin streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV from May 1, 2025. The official announcement of the same was made by the platform’s social media handle, which read, “Chaos, comedy, and a gang you’ll never forget. Watch #Bromance streaming from May 1 on SonyLIV. #BromanceOnSonyLIV.”

See the official post:

Official trailer and plot of Bromance

Bromance features the tale of Binto Varghese, a young guy whose elder brother has gone missing. As he needs to find him soon, Binto teams up with his brother’s friends and figures out where he is before it's too late.

The rest of the film focuses on how he manages to find his brother, going on an adventure packed with twists and humor.

Cast and crew of Bromance

Bromance features an ensemble cast of actors like Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap, Mahima Nambiar, Shyam Mohan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Bharath Bopanna, and many more in key roles.

The film, directed by Arun D. Jose, is co-written by him along with Raveesh Nath and Thomas P. Sebastian. The movie is bankrolled by Ashiq Usman, with Govind Vasantha crafting the musical tracks and background scores.

Bromance’s cinematography is helmed by Akhil George, with Chaman Chakko editing it. The film was received with positive responses from critics, especially for the performances by Mathew, Sangeeth, Arjun, and Mahima.

Coming to Mathew Thomas’ work front, the actor was last seen in Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam aka NEEK. The Dhanush directorial was a coming-of-age romantic comedy flick, narrating a story of romance between former lovers.

With Pavish and Mathew Thomas in lead roles, the film had an ensemble cast of actors like Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, and many more.

Furthermore, Mathew is next set to appear in the lead role for the film Lovely.

