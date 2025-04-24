Khloe Kardashian Announces New Reality Show Calabasas Behind the Gates: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Khloé Kardashian is teaming up with Hulu for a new reality show! The Kardashian star famously worked with the streamer while being on the original family reality show called Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In 2017, she booked another gig with the streamer called Revenge Body, where she would give women a makeover with the help of a workout regimen and healthy diet, both assigned through the show. Now, she's bringing a brand new reality show.

The Good American founder and Scott Disick attended Hulu's inaugural screening of the show on April 22. "It's very exciting, very new, very excellent," the Khloé in Wonder Land podcaster revealed at the Get Real panel.

Sharing details on the show's premise, Kardashian revealed the spin-off series will divert its focus to the Kardashian-Jenners' friends and neighbors. It will take fans "behind the gates" of their Calabasas community and show the people in the extended lives of the famous family.

"So, we're developing a show that we're actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates," Disney reality chief Rob Mills said at the panel.

Kardashian, who shares daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson, teased that her brother Rob could make an appearance in the spin-off series. "I always have my faith and confidence in Rob," she added.

On April 16, the mom-of-two appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and gave some insider scoops about the famous family and their reality show. She revealed that the squad has the authority to remove and edit clips they don't like.

She revealed which Kardashian-Jenner sister takes the most liberty out of this rule, and it's the oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker. "It's more because she'll say, 'I say 'like' too many times, so remove this word," the podcaster revealed.