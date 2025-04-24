Noah Schnapp Recalls Filming Stranger Things Season 5 After Coming Out as Gay: 'Finally Living Truthfully...'

Noah Schnapp is finally living his truth! The young actor fondly reflected on his on-set experience while filming Stranger Things season 5. The actor has starred in the beloved Netflix series since he was 11, but this year it was a more liberating experience for a big reason.

Schnapp came out as gay in 2023 and received immense support for his move. In an interview with Variety, he revealed that going back to set after coming out to the world was quite an experience.

“It’s been amazing, it’s such a better experience being able to walk onto that set and know that I’m finally living truthfully,” he told the outlet at the Broadway opening of Stranger Things: The First Shadow in New York City on Tuesday, April 22.

“It made this season a million times better to not be hiding,” Schnapp, who plays Will on the show, added. The filming of season 5 wrapped in 2024, and the cast paid heartfelt tributes to their characters and the show.

Millie Bobby Brown posted a carousel of pictures dressed as her character, Eleven, on Instagram and wrote, “With love, el.” Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, expressed his “shock and awe” in a lengthy post that featured pictures of the cast. “We shot it for a year, and I’ll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly,” he added.

The show also stars Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Winona Ryder, Maya Hawke, Matthew Modine, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Last season saw the origin story of Vecna (Bower), Max (Sink) barely escaping his clutches, Jim Hopper reuniting with the squad, and Eleven (Brown) bracing herself for one final battle with the ultimate villain to end the Upside Down and bring peace to Hawkins.

Stranger Things season 5 will air on Netflix on October 10, 2025.