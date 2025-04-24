General Hospital April 23 Episode Recap: Jason and Carly Get Into a Yet Another Heated Argument; Details Inside

The new episode of General Hospital has got the audience seated for heated confrontations between the best friends, Jason and Carly. In the previous episode, the viewers saw that Carly betrayed her alliance with Jason. While the latter looks at himself as somebody to maintain peace in the relationships, it does not apply when he is all riled up and Carly is in front of him.

Jason has not been quite a fan of Brennan, despite knowing how Carly feels about him. As for Carly’s personality traits, she is not one to hold back, especially when it comes to protecting her children. Looking at where the pair currently stands with their issues, it is tough to decide whether they will be able to resolve their problems the easy way or not.

On the other hand, Drew and Willow have also been facing problems in their love life. Willow reveals to Drew that she would want to fly to Baden-Baden to see Michael and confront him about the custody of their kids. However, Drew does not seem very pleased with Willow’s decision. Moreover, Drew’s reaction leaves Willow surprised.

Meanwhile, Laura has been rethinking her position as the mayor of Port Charles. She has an ugly confrontation with the corrupt mob boss, who is upset over his territory being taken away due to Laura’s plan. The Esplanade project, which was meant to unite people, has now been creating tiffs.

As for Lulu, she recently threw a birthday party for Dante, and the two are now getting into deep conversations. Not only is the duo looking out for each other, but they have also been discussing the living situations.

It will be interesting to watch in the coming episodes as to how the residents of Port Charles find their paths to peace.

