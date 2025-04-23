Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's movie nets Rs 3.50 crore; crosses swords with Jaat

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kesari Chapter 2, which serves as a spiritual sequel to Kesari, marked its entry at the box office on April 18, 2025. The legal drama takes us to the journey of Chettur Sankaran Nair who fought a courtroom battle to uncover the horrific truth of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kesari 2 has finished six days of its run.

Kesari Chapter 2 started its journey with an opening of Rs 7.50 crore on the Good Friday holiday. This was followed by Rs 10 crore business on Saturday. On Sunday, Akshay Kumar's film fetched Rs 11.50 crore, bringing its opening weekend collection to Rs 29 crore. On Day 4 and Day 5, the courtroom drama collected Rs 4.25 crore and Rs 4.50 crore respectively.

Now, Kesari Chapter 2, which co-stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, has earned Rs 3.50 crore net business on the first Wednesday. The cume collection of Karan Johar's co-production stands at Rs 41.25 crore in six days. It is currently crossing swords with the holdover release, Jaat.

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 7.50 crore Day 2 Rs 10 crore Day 3 Rs 11.50 crore Day 4 Rs 4.25 crore Day 5 Rs 4.50 crore Day 6 Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 41.25 crore

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It is an adaptation of the book called The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the lead role of Justice C Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan is cast as Advocate Neville McKinley. Ananya Panday essays the role of Dilreet Gill, a lawyer. The movie also features Regina Cassandra and Simon Paisley Day.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

