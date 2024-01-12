Singer Sanam Puri marries ladylove Zuchobeni Tungoe in Nagaland; says ‘This is something I always wanted’

Sanam Puri is credited for lending his voice to title tracks like Ishq Bulava from the film Hasee Toh Phasee and Fakira from Student of the Year 2. He is also a key part of the Indian pop-rock band Sanam. Well, the vocalist and composer is now married to his longtime girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe. In an interview, the singer shared his happiness.

Sanam Puri expresses delight on marrying ladylove Zuchobeni Tungoe in Nagaland

Most of us have sung the singles that singer Sanam Puri has voiced and composed. His renditions of several old classic Indian Bollywood songs have also been loved by music aficionados. Well, after dating his girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe for a while, they finally got married in a ceremony in Nagaland.

Expressing his emotions upon starting a new chapter with the love of his life, Sanam told Hindustan Times, “I can’t think of a better feeling. This is something I always wanted. The connection we have can’t be described in words. I’m excited about building my new life with her.” Sharing more about their wedding, the Jaane De Mujhe singer revealed that it was an amalgamation of Punjabi traditions and Naga rituals. He divulged, “A mix of both our cultures was unique. I never dreamed of such a fun wedding. My wife, Zucho, brought this whole thing to life.”

Spilling more beans about the fusion wedding, he divulged that they wanted their family and friends to experience a bit of the Naga culture. So, the night before their wedding, they had an intimate dinner with their closest family and friends as they celebrated the Naga culture. It was preceded by the rehearsal for the wedding. So, the only people there were their nearest and dearest ones.

Interestingly, the couple that lives and breathes music and are singers even has a special song for their wedding. talking about it, Puri said that he composed the song some time back, and when Zucho and he connected online, they felt an instant spark.

“I knew her voice would be perfect for it. In fact, she even traveled to Mumbai so we could jam on this song and see where it takes us. What's fascinating is how this song transformed my life. It led me to my soulmate, the one I wanted to share my entire life with. To make it even more memorable, we decided to release it on our wedding day, surrounded by our loved ones,” the singer bared it all.

Sanam Puri penned romantic post for Zuchobeni Tungoe

A couple of weeks ago, Puri dropped a mushy post, expressing his love for his now-wife Zuchobeni Tungoe. Sharing two professionally shot pictures in which they shared a special moment, he wrote, “When you love someone, love them with all your heart. Love without holding anything back. I finally understand what it means to love with that intensity because of you. With you love finally feels real, it feels powerful, it feels limitless, and a lot more than what I can express in this limited world.”

Further on in the post, he thanked Tungoe for healing him. “Thank you for healing me when I didn’t even know I needed healing. Your level of purity is what the world needs. You’re kind, compassionate, honest and sometimes brutally honest which can be extremely scary, but somehow, I see some kind of magic in your ways. Your life’s been challenging beyond imagination and in many ways unfair. But I need you to know that you’re not alone anymore! You’re stuck with me! The hard times have given you the gift of understanding the real meaning of love. I feel your love, I feel all of it! And I hope you feel the same from me! Love you eternally!”

Take a look at his post:

