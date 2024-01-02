11 Indian Romantic Movies on Netflix that will flutter your heart: Kal Ho Naa Ho to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

The romantic genre in Bollywood has always been the most favorite and celebrated one. If youâ€™re somebody who easily gets bowled over by the fantasies and euphoria exhibited in Hindi movies, then yes, there is a plethora of choices to choose from. But we realize cinephiles are left spoiled for choices after the advent of OTT. Well, fret not! Because weâ€™ve curated a list of romantic movies available to watch on Netflix. Go ahead reading!



11 romantic Hindi movies on Netflix that will make you fall in love with the concept yet again

Â

1. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)

Â

Â

Running Time: 2 hrs 30 mins

2 hrs 30 mins IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Writer: Rahul Mody and Luv Ranjan

Rahul Mody and Luv Ranjan Year of release: 2023

Â One of the highly anticipated Bollywood rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released earlier this year. The fresh pairing between Ranbir and Shraddha had already sent fans into a frenzy. After the release, fans extremely appreciated the sizzling chemistry between the duo, and being a Luv Ranjan movie, it offers you a perfect blend of belly laughs and emotions.

Advertisement



2. Kabir Singh (2019)

Â

Â

Running Time: 2 hrs 53 mins

2 hrs 53 mins IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama and Romance

Action, Drama and Romance Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Writer: Wajid Shaikh, Siddharth Singh, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Wajid Shaikh, Siddharth Singh, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga Year of release: 2019

One of the best Bollywood romantic movies on Netflix, Kabir Singh ever since its release had found a dedicated audience. The love story between Kabir Singh and Preeti may have received reviews. Nonetheless, the romance and chemistry between both the leads were quite convincing, and the musical album couldnâ€™t have been any better.

Â

3. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Â

Â

Running Time: 2 hrs 38 mins

2 hrs 38 mins IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Drama and Musical

Drama and Musical Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan, Lisa Haydon

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan, Lisa Haydon Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar and Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar and Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2016

Touted as one of the most amazing romantic Indian movies on Netflix, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a quintessential Karan Johar film. The musical drama celebrates friendship and unrequited love in the most beautiful way possible. It wonâ€™t be wrong to say that whilst the storyline of the film is beautiful, Ranbir-Aishwaryaâ€™s pairing and chemistry is the icing on the cake.



Â Â

4. Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Â

Â

Running Time: 2 hrs 21 mins

2 hrs 21 mins IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena, Neena Kulkarni

Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena, Neena Kulkarni Director: Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew Writer: Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Anurag Kashyap, and Purva Naresh

Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Anurag Kashyap, and Purva Naresh Year of release: 2014

If youâ€™re struggling to make up your mind on which rom-com Bollywood movies on Netflix could be the best pick, then hands down, Hasee Toh Phasee wonâ€™t disappoint you. From Parineetiâ€™s stellar acting, cute chemistry between the lead duo, and the perfect amalgamation of romance and humor, the film offers it all. In addition to this, the musical album of the film is just there to rule your heart.

Advertisement

Â

5. Khoobsurat (2014)

Â

Â

Running Time: 2 hrs 10 mins

2 hrs 10 mins IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast:Â Sonam Kapoor,Â Fawad Khan,Â Ratna Pathak Shah,Â Kirron Kher,Â Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonam Kapoor,Â Fawad Khan,Â Ratna Pathak Shah,Â Kirron Kher,Â Aditi Rao Hydari Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Shashanka Ghosh Writer: D.N. Mukherjee, Indira Bisht and Juhi Chaturvedi

D.N. Mukherjee, Indira Bisht and Juhi Chaturvedi Year of release: 2014

Khoobsurat is one of the best Bollywood rom-com movies that makes it enjoyable to watch. The storyline is woven around a quirky physiotherapist who works for a royal family. While working with the royal family, a cute love blossoms between Mili, the free bird physiotherapist, and the stern prince of the family who is already engaged to someone else.

Â

6. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)

Â

Â

Running Time: 2 hrs 40 mins

2 hrs 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama and Musical

Comedy, Drama and Musical Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Farooq Shaikh

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Farooq Shaikh Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji and Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji and Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2013

Â Amongst the available rom-com Bollywood movies on Netflix, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani continues to be enjoying popularity even years after its release. Another film celebrating friendship and romance has been aging like a fine wine. It would be safe to say that Bunny, Naina, Aditi, and Avi are not just characters but an emotion in the audience.

Â

7. Wake Up Sid (2009)

Â

Â

Running Time: 2 hrs 18 mins

2 hrs 18 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama and Romance

Comedy, Drama and Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher, Rahul Khanna, Kashmera Shah, Namit Das

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher, Rahul Khanna, Kashmera Shah, Namit Das Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji and Niranjan Iyengar

Ayan Mukerji and Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2009

Ayan Mukerji surely knows the audienceâ€™s nerve. Wake Up Sid, a story woven around a spoiled college brat evolving into a responsible boy after meeting a girl, Aisha Mukerji makes it one of the most loved romantic Bollywood movies on Netflix. Furthermore, the music of the song and the freshness in the film remain intact.

Advertisement

Â

Â 8. Jaane Tuâ€¦ Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Â

Â

Running Time: 2 hrs 35 mins

2 hrs 35 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia Dâ€™Souza Deshmukh, Manjari Fadnnis, Ayaz Khan, Prateik Patil Babbar, Naseeruddin Shah, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan

Imran Khan, Genelia Dâ€™Souza Deshmukh, Manjari Fadnnis, Ayaz Khan, Prateik Patil Babbar, Naseeruddin Shah, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Writer: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2008

Are you even a movie buff if youâ€™ve not watched this stellar rom-com Bollywood movie on Netflix? Jaane Tuâ€¦ Ya Jaane Na is a sweet love tale about youthful college friendship that emerges much more than it appears to be. The effortless charm of both the leads continues to be unmatchable. The film entirely based in the backdrop of Mumbai is a roller coaster ride of emotions, humor, and romance.

Â

9. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Â

Â

Running Time: 3 hrs 6 mins

3 hrs 6 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Preity G Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, Delnaaz Irani, Rani Mukerji, Jhanak Shukla, Sonali Bendre, Satish Shah, Sulabha Arya, Rajpal Yadav, Ketki Dave, Simone Singh

Preity G Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, Delnaaz Irani, Rani Mukerji, Jhanak Shukla, Sonali Bendre, Satish Shah, Sulabha Arya, Rajpal Yadav, Ketki Dave, Simone Singh Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Niranjan Iyengar and Karan Johar

Niranjan Iyengar and Karan Johar Year of release: 2003

It would be safe to say that Kal Ho Naa Ho is amongst the best Bollywood romantic movies on Netflix. Inhibiting all the elements of Bollywood rom com movies, the film is woven around an introverted and depressed girl, Naina who gets swooned over by the charm of Aman after he helps her realize the true meaning of life. The drama adds on whilst Nainaâ€™s close friend Rohit has pre-requited love for her, and Aman ends up uniting the two. The film gives you hysterical laughs, tears, and smiles. The evergreen songs will take you a walk down memory lane!

Advertisement

Â

10. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Â

Â

Running Time: 2 hrs 57 mins

2 hrs 57 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Musical, Drama

Comedy, Musical, Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sana Saeed, Reema Lagoo, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Johny Lever, Anupam Kher, Parzaan Dastur, Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sana Saeed, Reema Lagoo, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Johny Lever, Anupam Kher, Parzaan Dastur, Salman Khan Director: Karan JoharÂ Â Â

Karan JoharÂ Â Â Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 1998

If you are looking for a recommendation on the best Bollywood romantic movies on Netflix, then Kuch Kuch Hota Hai canâ€™t be on your list. If you are a 90s kid, you ought to know that a love triangle between Rahul, Tina, and Anjali is what follows the storyline of the film. In its true essence, the film celebrates romance and friendship. Over the years, the love for the film can be ascertained from the fact that it has emerged as the cult film of the Hindi cinema.

Â

11. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Â

Â

Running Time: 3 hrs 26 mins

3 hrs 26 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama and Musical

Comedy, Drama and Musical Movie Star Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Bindu Desai, Ajit Vachani, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Dilip Joshi, Dinesh Hingoo

Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Bindu Desai, Ajit Vachani, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Dilip Joshi, Dinesh Hingoo Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of release: 1994

Â One of the best Bollywood romantic movies on Netflix, Hum Aapke Hain Koun celebrates family dynamics and purity of love. The evergreen tale is woven around the family drama that culminates into a sweet love story delving into Prem who meets his brother Rajeshâ€™s sister-in-law. Things go topsy-turvy when Nishaâ€™s sister passes away in unexpected circumstances, and she is expected to marry her brother-in-law.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 best Hindi web series on Netflix that will keep you hooked: The Railway Men to Little Things