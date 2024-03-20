Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's Ram Kapoor shares selfie with CID’s Shivaji Satam; fans say 'Two legends in one frame'

Ram Kapoor has become a household name through his portrayal of Ram Amarnath Kapoor in the popular daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. With his excellent acting skills, Kapoor has become a dominant figure in the television industry. He is also quite active on social media, and gives his fans a glimpse into his life through his posts. Ram recently took to Instagram to share a selfie with CID star Shivaji Satam.

Ram Kapoor shares a selfie with Shivaji Satam

Recently, Ram Kapoor shared a selfie with the esteemed television actor Shivaji Satam, renowned for his role in the long-running suspense and thriller series, CID. The Kasamh Se actor accompanied the selfie with a heartfelt caption, saying, “Met a legend today @shivaaji_satam. Wonderful to see you, sir. Keep smiling that 1000 watt smile always.” The meeting of these two prominent Sony TV stars has sparked speculation among fans about whether they will appear together in an upcoming project.

Shivaji Satam reacts to Ram Kapoor’s post

The CID actor responded to Ram Kapoor’s recent post, where the two are seen enjoying each other's company. Shivaji Satam commented, “Love you buddy. I've admired all your work... so natural. Best wishes, Ram.” Later, the veteran actor Satam shared the same post on his feed, writing “@iamramkapoor fan moment for me … always admired his roles met him this afternoon & what a pleasure it was bestest of wishes Ram.” The respect that the two of them expressed for each other through their captions were truly admirable.

Fans have expressed their excitement, with comments like, “Two legends in one frame.” Another wrote, “Wow! Two legends of Sony together... It's lovely to see you both together.”

More about Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor has built a substantial portfolio in television, having been part of many daily soaps, including Nyaay, Heena, Sangharsh, Kavita, Ghar Ek Mandir, Rishtey, and Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai. His television career reached a high point in 2006 with a leading role in Kasamh Se, further showcasing his talent in Basera and reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Rakhi Ka Swayamwar. Kapoor has also made significant film appearances in Karthik Calling Karthik and Udaan, and returned to TV with a leading role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in 2011, earning critical acclaim. His Bollywood career includes roles in Agent Vinod, Student of the Year, and Humshakals, demonstrating his wide range of acting skills across TV and cinema.

