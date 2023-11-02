13 Best Bollywood rom-com films apt for movie date night with your partner: Jab We Met to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bollywood has undoubtedly redefined romance over the years through movie makers portraying it in a manner that will make you fall in love with the idea of love and will make you laugh at the same time. If you are somebody who takes an interest in delving into Hindi romantic comedy movies, here is a list of some of the must-watches. From the latest Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to the iconic Jab We Met, it has it all. Have a look!

Top 13 Hindi romantic comedy films

1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Stars: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Sumit Roy, Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan

Sumit Roy, Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The movie is a love tale of Rocky Randhawa (played by Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (played by Alia Bhatt), who are two completely opposite individuals and have to gain their families’ approval to be together. Their roller-coaster journey is boxed with laughter and love.



2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

IMDb Rating: 6.0

6.0 Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Director : Luv Ranjan

: Luv Ranjan Writer: Rahul Mody, Luv Ranjan

Rahul Mody, Luv Ranjan Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a comedy and love-filled tale of Mickey (Ranbir Kapoor), who, in order to earn extra cash, helps couples split. However, his own life ends up taking a drastic turn when he falls in love with Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor), who is a career-oriented woman.

3. Luka Chuppi

IMDb Rating : 6.3

: 6.3 Stars: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Director: Laxman Utekar

Laxman Utekar Writer: Rohan Shankar

Rohan Shankar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Jio Cinema/Netflix

The movie delves into the topic of live-in relationships. It is the story of Guddu (Kartik Aaryan), who works as a journalist and ends up falling in love with Rashmi (Kriti Sanon) and asks her to marry him. However, things become complicated when the two start living in a live-in relationship.

4. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Stars: Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha

Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Writer: Rahul Mody, Luv Ranjan

Rahul Mody, Luv Ranjan Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The film's plot is centered around Sonu and Titu, two childhood friends. While the innocent Titu easily falls in love, Sonu acts as his protector. Later, Sweety, the perfect bride, steps into their lives and is set to get hitched to Titu. Is Sweety actually the ideal bride, or is there a dark side to her? Watch the film to find out.

Advertisement

5. Bareilly Ki Barfi



IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Stars: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Writer: Shreyas Jain, Nitesh Tiwari

Shreyas Jain, Nitesh Tiwari Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Set in the small town of Bareilly, the movie is the story of Bitti (played by Kriti Sanon), a young, free-spirited girl who refuses to conform to societal norms and get married. Things take a turn when she falls in love with a writer whom she has never met.

6. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania



IMDb Rating: 6.0

6.0 Stars: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Writer: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is the story of a small-town girl from Ambala who is set to get married. However, her desire to wear a designer bridal lehenga lands her in Delhi, where she falls in love with Humpty. Who will Kavya choose? Her to-be husband or Humpty? Watch the film to experience their roller-coaster tale, boxed with laughter and love.

7. Hasee Toh Phasee

IMDb Rating : 6.8

: 6.8 Stars: Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra

Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra Director: Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew Writer: Purva Naresh, Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Purva Naresh, Harshavardhan Kulkarni Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The romantic comedy film is about Nikhil, who is committed to his girlfriend Karishma. However, he ends up falling in love with Meeta, who is the sister of Karishma. The love triangle movie will make you laugh your heart out and fall in love simultaneously.

8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Stars: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime/Netflix

While Bunny is passionate about traveling, Naina is a geek seeking a stable life. The duo meets on a trekking trip where Naina falls in love with him, but Bunny’s focus on exploring the world makes him set on his adventurous career, which takes him places. Years later, they meet at a common friend, Aditi’s wedding. Will the romance blossom again, or will Bunny’s love for travel make him step back? Watch the film to find out.

Advertisement

9. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

IMDb Rating: 5.9

5.9 Stars: Katrina Kaif, Ali Zafar, Imran Khan

Katrina Kaif, Ali Zafar, Imran Khan Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The plot of the romantic comedy film is centered around Kush, who is on the hunt for an ideal bride for his brother Luv. The hunt makes him meet Dimple, a free-spirited girl who can make for the perfect match for his brother. However, he falls in love with her, and the film further explores the characters’ roller-coaster journey.

10. Pyaar Ka Punchnama

IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Stars: Kartik Aaryan, Ashish Chhipa

Kartik Aaryan, Ashish Chhipa Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Writer: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Pyaar Ka Punchnama unveils the story of three bachelors and their not-so-simple love stories. Have they actually met their ideal partners, or is the truth blurry? Watch the film to find out.

11. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani



IMDb Rating: 6.4

6.4 Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi Writer: RD Tailang, Rajkumar Santoshi

RD Tailang, Rajkumar Santoshi Where to watch/OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

The film revolves around Prem, a kind-hearted guy who falls in love with Jenny. However, Jenny is in love with Rahul. Who will Jenny choose now? Watch the film and unwind the roller-coaster of emotions.

12. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Stars: Genelia Deshmukh, Imran Khan

Genelia Deshmukh, Imran Khan Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Writer: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

The romantic comedy movie delves into the romantic journey of Jai, a soft-spoken guy, and Aditi, a free-spirited girl. They set out on the hunt to find each other the perfect idealistic life partners; however, the process makes them fall in love with each other.

Advertisement

13. Jab We Met

IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director : Imtiaz Ali

: Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Geet, a talkative girl, meets Aditya, a serious man, on a train journey. While Geet is ecstatic to get married to the love of her life, Aditya is just dealing with heartbreak. Will a simple train journey make them find their partner for life?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 best Bollywood Hindi comedy movies that will instantly cheer up your gloomy mood: Hera Pheri to Dhamaal