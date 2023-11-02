13 Best Bollywood rom-com films apt for movie date night with your partner: Jab We Met to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
If you are on the hunt to binge on a Bollywood romantic comedy movie, here is its list. From the latest Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, to Jab We Met, it has it all!
Bollywood has undoubtedly redefined romance over the years through movie makers portraying it in a manner that will make you fall in love with the idea of love and will make you laugh at the same time. If you are somebody who takes an interest in delving into Hindi romantic comedy movies, here is a list of some of the must-watches. From the latest Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to the iconic Jab We Met, it has it all. Have a look!
Top 13 Hindi romantic comedy films
1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
- IMDb Rating: 6.7
- Stars: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Sumit Roy, Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
The movie is a love tale of Rocky Randhawa (played by Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (played by Alia Bhatt), who are two completely opposite individuals and have to gain their families’ approval to be together. Their roller-coaster journey is boxed with laughter and love.
2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
- IMDb Rating: 6.0
- Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor
- Director: Luv Ranjan
- Writer: Rahul Mody, Luv Ranjan
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a comedy and love-filled tale of Mickey (Ranbir Kapoor), who, in order to earn extra cash, helps couples split. However, his own life ends up taking a drastic turn when he falls in love with Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor), who is a career-oriented woman.
3. Luka Chuppi
- IMDb Rating: 6.3
- Stars: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon
- Director: Laxman Utekar
- Writer: Rohan Shankar
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Jio Cinema/Netflix
The movie delves into the topic of live-in relationships. It is the story of Guddu (Kartik Aaryan), who works as a journalist and ends up falling in love with Rashmi (Kriti Sanon) and asks her to marry him. However, things become complicated when the two start living in a live-in relationship.
4. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Stars: Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha
- Director: Luv Ranjan
- Writer: Rahul Mody, Luv Ranjan
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
The film's plot is centered around Sonu and Titu, two childhood friends. While the innocent Titu easily falls in love, Sonu acts as his protector. Later, Sweety, the perfect bride, steps into their lives and is set to get hitched to Titu. Is Sweety actually the ideal bride, or is there a dark side to her? Watch the film to find out.
5. Bareilly Ki Barfi
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Stars: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon
- Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
- Writer: Shreyas Jain, Nitesh Tiwari
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Set in the small town of Bareilly, the movie is the story of Bitti (played by Kriti Sanon), a young, free-spirited girl who refuses to conform to societal norms and get married. Things take a turn when she falls in love with a writer whom she has never met.
6. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
- IMDb Rating: 6.0
- Stars: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan
- Director: Shashank Khaitan
- Writer: Shashank Khaitan
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is the story of a small-town girl from Ambala who is set to get married. However, her desire to wear a designer bridal lehenga lands her in Delhi, where she falls in love with Humpty. Who will Kavya choose? Her to-be husband or Humpty? Watch the film to experience their roller-coaster tale, boxed with laughter and love.
7. Hasee Toh Phasee
- IMDb Rating: 6.8
- Stars: Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra
- Director: Vinil Mathew
- Writer: Purva Naresh, Harshavardhan Kulkarni
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
The romantic comedy film is about Nikhil, who is committed to his girlfriend Karishma. However, he ends up falling in love with Meeta, who is the sister of Karishma. The love triangle movie will make you laugh your heart out and fall in love simultaneously.
8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Stars: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime/Netflix
While Bunny is passionate about traveling, Naina is a geek seeking a stable life. The duo meets on a trekking trip where Naina falls in love with him, but Bunny’s focus on exploring the world makes him set on his adventurous career, which takes him places. Years later, they meet at a common friend, Aditi’s wedding. Will the romance blossom again, or will Bunny’s love for travel make him step back? Watch the film to find out.
9. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
- IMDb Rating: 5.9
- Stars: Katrina Kaif, Ali Zafar, Imran Khan
- Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
- Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
The plot of the romantic comedy film is centered around Kush, who is on the hunt for an ideal bride for his brother Luv. The hunt makes him meet Dimple, a free-spirited girl who can make for the perfect match for his brother. However, he falls in love with her, and the film further explores the characters’ roller-coaster journey.
10. Pyaar Ka Punchnama
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Stars: Kartik Aaryan, Ashish Chhipa
- Director: Luv Ranjan
- Writer: Luv Ranjan
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Pyaar Ka Punchnama unveils the story of three bachelors and their not-so-simple love stories. Have they actually met their ideal partners, or is the truth blurry? Watch the film to find out.
11. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
- IMDb Rating: 6.4
- Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif
- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
- Writer: RD Tailang, Rajkumar Santoshi
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
The film revolves around Prem, a kind-hearted guy who falls in love with Jenny. However, Jenny is in love with Rahul. Who will Jenny choose now? Watch the film and unwind the roller-coaster of emotions.
12. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Stars: Genelia Deshmukh, Imran Khan
- Director: Abbas Tyrewala
- Writer: Abbas Tyrewala
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
The romantic comedy movie delves into the romantic journey of Jai, a soft-spoken guy, and Aditi, a free-spirited girl. They set out on the hunt to find each other the perfect idealistic life partners; however, the process makes them fall in love with each other.
13. Jab We Met
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Writer: Imtiaz Ali
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Geet, a talkative girl, meets Aditya, a serious man, on a train journey. While Geet is ecstatic to get married to the love of her life, Aditya is just dealing with heartbreak. Will a simple train journey make them find their partner for life?
