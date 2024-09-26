Singham Again: Is Arjun Kapoor’s character based on Raavan in Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama? Find out

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The cop-universe film will feature Arjun Kapoor as an antagonist. Meanwhile, a recent report has revealed that his negative role will be inspired by Raavan from the mythological epic Ramayana.

Just a few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the upcoming Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again draws references from Ramayana. It was also revealed that the VFX work on the film is still going on, while the assets will start rolling out soon before its release on Diwali.

Meanwhile, a recent report published in Midday has revealed that Arjun Kapoor’s role as the antagonist is based on Raavan. The source, published in the report, states, “Arjun plays a militant in the actioner. Ajay’s Singham, accompanied by his sena of cops, will be seen heading to Sri Lanka to lock horns with the villain.”

It further adds that Rohit Shetty’s previous successful outings in the beloved franchise captured the essence of good versus evil beautifully. Thus, in his third installment, Rohit Shetty has drawn inferences from the mythological epic Ramayana. According to the report, when the filmmaker sat down to work on Singham Again, he intended to give the audience something new yet rooted in our culture.

Previously, a source close to the development gave insights about the film’s plot stating, “Singham Again sets up the future course of timeline for the cop universe as it opens up a lot of sub-plots for Simmba, Sooryavanshi, Lady Singham, and Satya too. With the OG, Ajay Devgn, as Bajirao Singham, the third part of the Singham franchise can be equated as the first of the many Avengers films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” the source added.

The much-awaited film of the year, Singham Again has been a constant buzz on the internet. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will be a multi-verse of characters created by him and boasts a stellar star cast. Apart from Ajay, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh in the key roles.

The film is poised to release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

