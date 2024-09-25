Singham Again: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty look to continue their 100 percent success streak on Diwali

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Diwali are a match made in heaven. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have collaborated on as many as 5 films on Diwali, of which one film had the ace actor in an extended but powerful cameo ~ Sooryavanshi. To no surprise, every film of the duo was successful. All The Best won a 3 way clash and was an average success. Golmaal Returns was a clean hit while Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again were certified blockusters.

Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty Aim To Continue Successful Movie Streak On Diwali With Singham Again

With the success streak of Ajay-Rohit on Diwali at a 100 percent, the much loved combo will aim to keep their success streak alive with Singham Again. Singham Again is touted as the biggest film of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. It is actually like the 'Avengers' of the Cop-verse with Ajay Devgn being the equivalent of Iron Man, who holds the proceedings together. The film has a Ramayana angle to it too, which will be understood when the film releases this Diwali.

Singham Again Has An Enviable Ensemble Cast

Singham Again boasts of a solid ensemble. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the movie has actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jacky Shroff and Arjun Kapoor part of it. On paper, the movie is a sold ticket and now it all boils down to the execution. If Singham Again strikes a chord with the audiences, sky is the limit for it.

Advertisement

Singham Again Clashes With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 This Diwali

The only thing that hasn't gone in favour of Singham Again is that it won't be releasing solo. The film is surely locking horns with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is a big franchise film with saleable actors like Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. The craziest thing is that both movies target the same set of audience. The film with the better word of mouth will eventually triumph.

The Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty Collaboration Has Had More Hits Than Misses

Singham Again is the 12th time that Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty collaborate on a film together. It includes cameos and extended cameos. Not counting them, Ajay still has been part of 10 Rohit Shetty films and that's with Rohit Shetty having done just 15 movies. The start wasn't too promising with Zameen underwhelming at the box office and Sunday flopping. But since then, they have been unstoppable with almost every film hitting the bull's eye.

Advertisement

Singham Again In Theatres This Diwali

Singham Again releases in theatres this Diwali. What are your expectations from Singham Again? What is the box office that you expect from this massive cop film? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Singham Again.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Singham Again set to be “Avengers” of Cop Universe; Rohit Shetty’s star-studded vehicle on Diwali