De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic comedy’s shoot paused? Here’s what we know

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 is among the eagerly-anticipated sequels in the making. The film was currently being shot in Punjab, and several BTS pictures from the shoot location were already piquing fans’ interest. Recently, it has been reported that the shooting had to be stopped after filmmaker Anshul Sharma was diagnosed with dengue.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the shoot of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has been paused in Patiala, Punjab. This came as a result of director Anshul Sharma being diagnosed with dengue. According to the report, the cast and crew had completed 7-8 days of the shoot and were expected to continue until mid-October.

However, following the director’s illness, the team has returned to Mumbai. "Once Anshul recovers, the team will plan a Mumbai shoot and resume the Patiala schedule at the earliest based on the actors' availability," a source shared with the publication.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that R Madhavan will be collaborating again with Ajay after a horrific face-off in Shaitaan for the upcoming comedy film. It was also revealed that Madhavan was last seen in a light-hearted rom-com in the Tanu Weds Manu franchise. Thus, he readily embraced the opportunity to be on board for DDPD 2.

Advertisement

Nearly, a week back Rakul taking to her Instagram handle shared a series of pictures from the lush green fields of Punjab. The post was captioned, "Post packup mood (accompanied by a Purple Heart emoji) Not to miss my ddlj moment in Punjab ke khet (accompanied by a Purple Heart emoji)."

De De Pyaar De 2, a sequel to the 2019-released film, will star R. Madhavan alongside Ajay and Rakul replacing Tabu from the first part.

Notably, talking about the film’s release, Pinkvilla also exclusively informed you earlier that DDPD 2 is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2025. An industry insider told us, “It’s a four-day-long weekend (holiday of Maharashtra and Labour Day) and is perfect for a film like De De Pyaar De 2, which is a family entertainer appealing to audiences of all age groups.”

ALSO READ: Binny And Family EXCLUSIVE: OMG 2 director Amit Rai and Parmanu helmer Abhishek Sharma hail Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur led film