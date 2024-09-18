On Wednesday morning, Rohit Shetty and team cleared all the reports about the delay in the release of Singham Again and re-confirmed a Diwali 2024 release. The film went on floors on September 16, 2023 and over the last 1 year, Ajay Devgn and team have extensively shot for 157 days in Mumbai, Kashmir, and Sri Lanka among others locations. While the shoot is wrapped up, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Singham Again is set to be the first-ever true-blue multi-character crossover film of Hindi Cinema.

“Singham Again is not just a universe film for the sake of it as every character is a part of the story for a reason. Rohit and his team of writers have carved a story-line that seamlessly integrates Simmba, Sooryavanshi, Lady Singham, and Satya to the world in and around Singham. It’s bigger than the biggest, and the audience will get a glimpse at the world of Singham Again with the trailer in October,” revealed a source close to the development.

For those unaware, Singham Again features the biggest ensemble of Hindi Cinema led by Ajay Devgn with Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Sources confirm that Ranveer as Simmba plays a major role in the story, and has shot for over 50 days. “Singham Again sets up the future course of timeline for the cop universe as it opens up a lot of sub-plots for Simmba, Sooryavanshi, Lady Singham, and Satya too. With the OG, Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, the third part of the Singham franchise can be equated as the first of the many Avengers films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” the source added.

According to insiders, the makers are confident a Diwali 2024 release as the story-telling pattern of Singham Again draws reference from Ramayana. “It’s the return of Bajirao Singham as the angry young cop. Rohit Shetty has portrayed Ajay Devgn like the hero who has been missing from the Hindi Cinema for a while now. The VFX work is going on in full swing and the assets will start rolling out around 30 – 35 days before the release on Diwali. It’s undoubtedly the biggest Singham Film till date, as also the biggest cop film of Hindi Cinema,” the source added.

