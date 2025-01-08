Sky Force: Manoj Muntashir threatens makers of Akshay Kumar starrer over credit in song Maaye’s teaser; ‘I am going to disown…’

The highly anticipated movie Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is set to release in the first month of the new year. The promotions have kickstarted, and the team is set to unveil the first song titled Maaye. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir recently threatened the makers over credit in the song’s teaser. He stated that he was going to ‘disown’ the track if he wasn’t credited.

On January 7, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Sky Force shared the teaser of the first song, Maaye, on social media platforms. The short clip opened with the text ‘Feel the roar of patriotism.’ It credited musician Tanishk Bagchi and singer B Praak.

The tweet read, “Maaye - An ode to the bravehearts who gave it all to defend their motherland. Presenting #Maaye, The Anthem of Heroes, out tomorrow. #SkyForce releasing in cinemas this Republic Week, on 24th January 2025.”

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir’s name wasn’t present in the clip. But he was tagged in the caption.

Quoting the post on X (Twitter), Manoj Muntashir wrote, “Please note @jiostudios, @MaddockFilms @saregamaglobal This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it.”

He continued, “Removing writers name from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers.” The writer threatened, “If it’s not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song and make sure my voice is heard by the law of the land. Shame. @IPRSmusic.”

The cast of Sky Force features Akshay Kumar, Veer, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. It will arrive in cinemas on January 24, 2025.

