The Sabarmati Report OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra starrer thriller

The Sabarmati Report was released in theaters in 2024 and the audience has been eagerly awaiting for it to arrive online. The Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra starrer thriller is now set to premiere on OTT almost two months after its theatrical release. The viewers will have the chance to watch the film for the first time or relive the experience again.

When and Where to Watch The Sabarmati Report

The streaming platform ZEE5 has made the announcement of The Sabarmati Report’s OTT release across their social media platforms. Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra’s film will be released digitally on Friday, January 10. The audience now has the opportunity to witness the gripping narrative from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Sabarmati Report

The 2-minute 52-second official trailer of The Sabarmati Report gave a brief glimpse into its thrilling story. The caption alongside the trailer read, “Itihaas gawah hai, desh ho ya insaan, gir kar hi sambhalta hai. Jhooth ka chahe jitna bhi lamba daur ho, usse sirf sach hi badalta hai! (History is witness, whether it is a country or a person, it recovers only after falling. No matter how long a lie goes on, only the truth changes it).”

Watch the trailer here!

The Sabarmati Report is inspired by true events. The film is based on the burning incident that happened on the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat. The story follows two journalists who wish to unravel the truth.

Cast and crew of The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, it is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

The Sabarmati Report was released in theaters on November 15, 2024.

