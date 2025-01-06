Akshay Kumar expresses pride in niece Simar Bhatia as she gears up for debut with Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis: ‘I wish my mom was…’

Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Ikkis. She will star alongside Agastya Nanda in the Sriram Raghavan directorial. Akshay recently dedicated a special post to her and expressed his pride. He even wished that his mother would have been here today to shower praise on Simar.

Today, January 6, 2025, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of a newspaper that had his niece Simar Bhatia’s photo and also talked about her upcoming debut.

In the caption, Akshay revealed that the happiness he felt on seeing Simar’s photo even beat what he experienced the first time he saw himself in the newspaper. He said, “I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that’s the ultimate happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child’s photo here beats everything.”

The actor further shared what his mother would have said to Simar. He wrote, “I wish my mom was here today and she would have said, ‘Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai (You are amazing).’ Bless you, my baby; the sky is yours.”

Talking about Ikkis, the movie follows the life of second lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, recipient of India’s highest military honor, the Param Vir Chakra. Apart from Simar Bhatia and Agastya Nanda, the film stars Dharmendra. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up to entertain the audience during the upcoming Republic Day weekend. The trailer of his next film, Sky Force, was recently unveiled during an event in Mumbai. The cast also includes Veer, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande.

