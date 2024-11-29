AR Rahman is ‘most ordinary man’ until he sits on piano, says Teri Mitti lyricist Manoj Muntashir: ‘There is nothing extraordinary in him’

AR Rahman is a legend, a maestro, and an ace artist who inspires millions of people across the globe. His presence is such that no one can cross past him without lauding his brilliance. While famous songwriter Manoj Muntashir thinks Rahman is one of a kind, he also stated that he is the most ordinary man on Earth until he sits on a piano.

Manoj Muntashir shared his experience of working with AR Rahman during a conversation with O2India. Heaping praise of the legendary singer, Manoj says that he is very simple, right from his attire to his words and the way he sits. “He is the most ordinary man in the world until he sits with his piano,” exclaimed Muntashir.

Manoj, who has penned several Hindi songs like Teri Mitti, Galliyan, Tere Sang Yaara, Kaun Tujhe, and many others, further elaborated that there is nothing extraordinary in him, and that’s what makes him so special. Unlike many, Rahman doesn’t carry his fame on his shoulders like a medal. In fact, he is oblivious to the fact that he is a megastar and a singing sensation.

Recalling the time when they discussed music, the Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga songwriter stated that he didn't say anything deep or profound until they didn’t bring music into the conversation. But the moment they started discussing music, it was like someone unleashed a nuclear reactor.

Manoj Muntashir was so mesmerized by Rahman’s aura that he couldn’t bridge the gap between the two Rahmans he was meeting. One was a simple and ordinary man, and the other was the one seated at the piano.

“It was so divine that it is impossible for a human; one would have to be God. I had a confusing first meeting with him,” recalled Manoj, adding that their first meeting was nothing like he had imagined, even in his wildest dreams.

