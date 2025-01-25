Soha Ali Khan shares beautiful video with husband Kunal Kemmu on their 10th anniversary, proving love has no expiry date: ‘I still do, and I always will’

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, the beloved couple who often make headlines, are celebrating their 10th anniversary today (January 25). To commemorate this special day, she posted a touching video of their 'then and now' moments, a beautiful tribute to their enduring love. She expressed her feelings with a heartfelt message, reaffirming her commitment to Kunal.

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram today to share a heartwarming video celebrating her 10-year journey with Kunal Kemmu. The video takes viewers through their beautiful moments, starting with their nikaah ceremony, followed by snapshots of them sharing hugs, attending parties, relaxing in casual wear, and enjoying vacations.

It ends with a must-see pout from Kunal Kemmu. Along with the video, Soha shared a heartfelt message, reflecting on their enduring love: "Ten years later... I still do, and I always will."

As soon as Soha shared the video, fans couldn't contain their excitement. Her sister Saba Pataudi was quick to comment, sending warm anniversary wishes with lots of love for many more years ahead. Fans flooded the post with love, with one user calling them "one of my favorite couples," while others sent heartfelt messages like "Happiest anniversary, stay blessed always."

Sophie Choudry also expressed her affection with a simple "lots of love." Many others left sweet comments, such as "As always lovely," and "You guys are just awesome," while heart and fire emojis filled the comment section.

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses from her Maldives getaway on Instagram, featuring her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. One photo captures Soha joyfully riding a tricycle while Kunal savors some gelato. Another shot shows the couple striking a pose with a stunning beach backdrop.

The third picture shows the trio together, with Kunal playfully lifting Inaaya in the air as they splash around in the pool, and Inaaya flashing a victory sign. Soha and Inaaya are also seen enjoying the sea view while soaking up the sun. Kunal and Inaaya share a sweet moment over ice creams. The final picture captures the family relaxing on a yacht, with Soha captioning the post, “Got us some vitamin sea.”

Meanwhile, Soha got married to her longtime partner Kunal Kemmu in 2015, and the couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017. Professionally, they have worked together in films like Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, 99, and Go Goa Gone.

